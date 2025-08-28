Pirates Named Potential Trade Destination for Orioles Catcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates need a much better offensive showing if they want a spot in the postseason in 2026, and one Baltimore Orioles catcher might provide that for them.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports wrote back on Aug. 24 that isn't a, "bigger position player on the trade block this winter," than Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.
Nightengale reported that this is especially true, since the Orioles just handed out an eight-year, $67 million contract to rookie catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo, who MLB Pipeline ranks as the eighth best prospect.
Basallo won't get paid more than $1 million per season until 2029 and with Rutschman's team control ending after the 2027 season, the Orioles will try and move Rutschman and go with Basallo.
Zach Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about ten possible landing spots for Rutschman and placed the Pirates at 10th on the list.
"The Bucs have gotten 1.0 rWAR and a .608 OPS from their catchers this year, and the pressure is on to make the playoffs before they have to consider trading Paul Skenes," Rymer wrote.
"Yet even if these things make them a fit for Rutschman on paper, it would be unlike the Pirates to actually take such a big chance."
The Orioles took Rutschman with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Oregon State, where he slashed .411/.575/.751 for an OPS of 1.327, winning both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, honoring the best player in college baseball.
Rutschman excelled as a rookie in 2022, slashing .254/.362/.445 for an OPS of .806 in 113 games, with 101 hits, 35 doubles, 13 home runs, 42 RBIs and 65 walks to 86 strikeouts. He finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting and 12th in AL MVP voting.
He then had his best season in 2023, slashing .277/.374/.435 for an OPS of .809 in 154 games, with 163 hits, 31 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 80 RBIs and 92 walks to 101 strikeouts. He earned his first All-Star appearance, All-MLB First Team honors, a Silver Slugger Award and finished ninth in AL MVP voting.
Rutschman had a great start to his 2024 season, batting .300 at June 27, before suffering a foul tip off of his hand. He hit. 189 the rest of the way and and his batting average fell to .250 at the end of the campaign.. He still earned his second All-Star nod before his form dipped.
He hasn't had great production in 2025, .227/.310/.373 for an OPS of .683 in 75 games. He's also dealt with injury problems, with a left oblique strain that kept him out from June 21-July 28 and then recently went back on the injured list with a right oblique strain on Aug. 21.
The Pirates have both Henry Davis and Joey Bart at catcher, who have struggled from the plate in 2025.
Davis has slashed .174/.249/.299 for an OPS of .548 in 70 games, while Bart has had better success at the plate, slashing .245/.350/.315 for an OPS of .665 in 76 games.
If the Pirates want a better offensive bat at catcher, they could take a chance on Rutschman and improve the worst offense in the MLB in 2025.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates