Pirates Make Corresponding Move After Ryan O'Hearn Signing

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made their signing of top free agent Ryan O'Hearn official on Jan. 9, inking the slugger to a two-year deal.

O'Hearn brings with him three years of top play, including averaging around an .800 OPS and about 15 home runs per season, while also having experience at multiple positions defensively.

The addition of O'Hearn meant that the Pirates needed to make a corresponding move, as they had to open up a spot on their 40-man roster.

Pittsburgh decided that they would place right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart on waivers, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Chase Shugart's 2025 Season with the Pirates

The Pirates landed Shugart in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Jan. 17, 2025, for fellow right-handed pitcher Matt McShane.

Shugart started the season with Indianapolis, before the Pirates recalled him on April 6, placing fellow right-handed relief pitcher Colin Holderman on the 15-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

He came out of the bullpen three times over the next six days with the Pirates, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing no runs, just two hits and two walks and posting two strikeouts.

The Pirates then optioned Shugart back to Indianapolis on April 12 as they recalled catcher Henry Davis.

Apr 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chase Shugart (55) pitches against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Shugart then returned to Pittsburgh on April 15, as the Pirates recalled him and placed catcher/infielder Endy Rodríguez on the injured list with a right index finger laceration.

He spent almost the next three months with the Pirates, before they placed him on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on July 8 and Shugart spent five weeks out working back and doing rehab assignments before returning on Aug. 11.

Pittsburgh then sent Shugart back down to Triple-A on Aug. 20, as they called up top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler for the remainder of the season.

Shugart came back about a month later on Sept. 25 and spent the final two series with the Pirates before the end of the season.

He posted a 4-3 record in 35 appearances, a 3.40 ERA over 45.0 innings pitched, 31 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .206 batting average allowed and a 1.11 WHIP with the Pirates in 2025.

Pirates Bullpen Outlook for 2026

The Pirates have a number of their better pitchers returning for the 2026 season from the bullpen last season.

This includes the likes of right-handed relief pitchers Justin Lawrence , Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.

Aug 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski (50) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh also added two left-handed relief pitchers in Gregory Soto on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, plus Mason Montgomery in the trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

A few other players the Pirates have in their bullpen from last season on their 40-man roster includes left-hander Evan Sisk, plus right-handers in Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Cam Sanders.

The Pirates also have a few prospects that might see time on the 26-man roster, including left-hander Hunter Barco , plus right-handers in Brandon Bidois, Wilber Dotel, Ryan Harbin, Thomas Harrington and Antwone Kelly.

