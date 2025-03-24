Pirates End Spring Training With Long Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates finished spring training with another defeat, losing 5-1 to the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla.
The defeat for the Pirates (14-15) makes it six losses in their past seven games and five consecutive.
They suffered road defeats, 5-2 to the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19, 8-6 to the Detroit Tigers on March 17, 2-1 to the Boston Red Sox on March 21, got no-hit by the Baltimore Orioles at home on March 22 and a 2-1 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays with their only win coming vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at home on a walk-off home run on March 18, 3-2.
Pittsburgh also finishes to 3-2 over Minnesota in the Grapefruit League, winning 5-1 on Feb. 23 and 4-2 on March 18, both at home, and 12-1 on the road on Feb. 27 and losing 15-3 on the road on March 13.
Thomas Harrington got the start on the mound for the Pirates and would struggle in the bottom of the second inning.
He allowed a single from catcher Ryan Jeffers, a double from third baseman Jose Miranda and then a three-run home run to second baseman Edouard Julien. He also allowed another double to first baseman Ty France, before Shelton put in relief pitcher Jack Carey.
Carey hit right fielder Matt Wallner and then allowed a single to shortstop Carlos Correa, scoring France and making it a 4-0 game.
The Pirates scored in the top of the third inning, as center fielder Ji Hwan Bae walked and then stole both second base and third base, allowing him to score off of a single from right fielder Bryan Reynolds.
Shalin Polanco got to third base twice for the Pirates in this one in the top of the sixth inning and the top of the eighth inning, but the next two batters would strike out.
The Twins got another run, as center fielder Byron Buxton hit a solo home run off of Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar.
Pittsburgh concluded its spring training slate and will start the regular season on March 27, a four-game road series vs. the Miami Marlins.
