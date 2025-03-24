Pirates Add Pitcher to Starting Rotation
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have added a pitcher to the starting rotation, with opening day coming up this week.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that Pirates manager Derek Shelton announced that right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski is the team's fifth starter and that right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington won't join the opening day roster.
The Pirates will likely run a starting rotation with right-handers in reigning National League Rooke of the Year Paul Skenes, who starts opening day, and Mitch Keller, plus left-handers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney.
Stumpf also reported that Shelton gave no update on right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, who missed his final spring training outing after experiencing elbow discomfort following a bullpen session.
He also said that Mlodzinski is not necessarily the fifth starter in terms of rotation slot, but rather, the number of pitchers in the starting rotation.
Mlodzinski pitched in 40 games and made four starts for the Pirates in 2024, finishing with a 5-5 record, a 3.91 ERA in 50.2 innings pitched, 46 strikeouts to 19 walks, a 1.18 WHIP, a 8.17 K/9 and a .223 opposing batting average.
He started the 2024 season on the 15-day Injured List with right elbow inflammation. He did a rehab assignment with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders and then pitched with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians before making his season debut on May 17.
Mlodzinski also went on the 15-day Injured List on July 30 with a right shoulder strain. He would start a rehab assignment in Indianapolis on Aug. 20 and then came back to the Pirates on Aug. 27.
The Pirates selected Mlodzinski's contract on June 16, 2023 and he made his MLB debut the same day, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing a solo home run, while making two strikeouts in the 7-6 road loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
He spent one stint on the 15-day Injured List that season, with right elbow soreness, on Aug. 12. He went on a rehab assignment with Indianapolis on Aug. 29 and then came back to Pittsburgh on Sept. 1.
Mlodzinski had a strong rookie season with the Pirates, with a 3-3 record in 35 games and one start, a 3.50 ERA in 36.0 innings, 34 strikeouts to 18 walks, a 1.28 WHIP and a .218 opposing batting average.
He hails from Hilton Head Island, S.C., starring for Hilton Head Island High School, earning South Carolina Class 4A Player of the Year honors.
Mlodzinski went undrafted in 2017, as he wanted to honor his commitment to South Carolina. He missed most of his sophomore season with a foot injury in 2019 and had a 2.84 ERA over four starts in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.
The Pirates selected Mlodzinski with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft in the Competitive Balance Round A and he signed for a $2.05 million bonus.
He spent two full seasons in the minor leagues before 2023, where he started with Indianapolis and ended in Pittsburgh.
