Pirates Starting Pitcher Not Making Opening Day Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have one of their young starting pitchers on the roster for opening day.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that he doesn't expect right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington on the roster for the Pirates, as they take on the Miami Marlins for their first series on the road on March 27.
Harrington made his first spring start against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 18 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla., a 3-2 win on a walk-off home run for the Pirates.
He allowed a home run to Phillies designated hitter Nick Castellanos in the top of the first inning, but that served as the only hit he allowed in 3 2/3 innings, with just one walk and three strikeouts on the day.
Harrington will also make his second start in Spring Training in the Grapefruit League finale, a road game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla. on March 24. He replaced left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney.
Harrington is the No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system and No. 79 prospect overall according toMLB Pipeline.
He started 12 of 13 games in 2024 for Double-A Altoona in 2024, with a 2-2 record, 2.24 ERA in 68 1/3 innings, 74 strikeouts to 10 walks and an opposing batting average of .227.
Harrington moved up to Triple-A Indianapolis on Aug. 4 and finished with a 5-1 record in eight starts, a 3.33 ERA in 46 innings, 38 strikeouts to eight walks and an opposing batting average of .212.
With Harrington not making the opening day roster, the Pirates should have a starting rotation consisting of right-handers, reigning National League Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes and Mitch Keller, but left-handers in Bailey Falter and Andrew Heaney, who they signed as a free agent this offseason.
The Pirates haven't given an update on right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones, who missed his final spring training outing after experiencing elbow discomfort following a bullpen session.
This either means that Jones is ready for the season or the Pirates have looked elsewhere for another starting pitcher, with top prospect Bubba Chandler as a potential option for opening day.
