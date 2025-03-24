Pirates LHP Likely Making Opening Day Roster
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will likely have one of their left-handed relievers on the opening day roster.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates will have left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki on the roster, as they face the Miami Marlins for a road series starting on March 27.
Borucki pitched for Mundelein High School in Mundelein, Ill., posting a 7-1 record, 1.20 ERA and 57 strikeouts as a junior in 2011. He didn't pitch much of his senior season, as he dealt with a partially torn ulnar cruciate ligament (UCL).
The Toronto Blue Jays took Borucki in the 15th round of the 2012 MLB Draft, and they persuaded him to forgo his commitment to Iowa, with a signing bonus of $426,000.
Borucki didn't pitch in 2013, undergoing Tommy John surgery for his torn UCL and then spent almost five full seasons in the Blue Jays' minor league system.
Toronto called Borucki up on June 26, 2018 and he started 17 games the rest of the way, finishing with a 4-6 record, a 3.87 ERA in 97.2 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts to 33 walks and an opposing batting average of .256. He also had 11 quality starts, the most of any American League rookie.
Borucki dealt with bone spurs in 2019, as he pitched just two games, and had surgery on Aug. 9, removing them from his left arm.
He didn't make the starting rotation for the Blue Jays in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, but came out of the bullpen. He had 21 appearances, 1-1 record, a 2.70 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts to 12 walks, plus a .200 opposing batting average.
Borucki dealt with a left forearm flexor strain in 2021, but still pitched in 21 games out of the bullpen. He finished with a 3-1 record, a 4.94 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched, 21 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .214.
He struggled with the Blue Jays in 2022, with a 9.95 ERA in 11 appearances and 6.1 innings pitched. The Blue Jays would designate him for assignment on May 31 and then traded him to the Seattle Mariners on June 4.
Borucki pitched 21 times out of the bullpen for the Mariners, with a 4.26 ERA in 19.0 innings pitched, but still dealt left forearm flexor strain, sending him down to Triple-A Tacoma.
He elected free agency after the season and signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs, before they designated him for assignment on May 2, 2023, after a 12.00 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Iowa.
Borucki elected for free agency and signed with the Pirates on May 11. He had success at Triple-A Indianapolis, allowing no earned runs over eight appearances and 8.0 innings pitched.
The Pirates called Borucki up on June 18, selecting his contract, and he had a great showing for the team. He made a career-high 38 appearanes out of the bullpen, finishing with a career-low 2.45 ERA over 40.1 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts to four walks and a career-low .183 opposing batting average.
Borucki struggled with injury again throughout 2024, with left triceps inflammation. This turned into a diagnosis for carpal tunnel syndrome and the Pirates placing him on the 60-day injured list on June 6.
The Pirates activated Borucki off the 60-day injured list on Sept. 1 and he had an 8.22 ERA in 10 appearances and 7.2 innings pitched.
Pittsburgh re-signed Borucki to a one-year, minor league deal on Jan. 28 that increases to $1.15 million if he makes the MLB.
