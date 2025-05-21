Pirates Set Embarrassing Record From Plate
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have set an embarrassing record, thanks to their terrible performances from the plate in 2025.
The Pirates have scored four runs or less for 24 straight games, the longest streak in the MLB since 1980, eclipsing the Miami Marlins who went 22 straight games from July 29 to Aug. 22 of the 2022 season.
Pittsburgh last scored more than four runs in a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 22. Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run home run, while both Bryan Reynolds and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each had three hits for two RBIs.
The Pirates have scored four runs just three times during the streak, in losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium on April 26, San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
Pittsburgh has gotten shutout four times during this streak and is 7-18, falling to 15-33 overall. They sit 13.0 games behind the Chicago Cubs at the top of the National League Central Division and 12.5 games behind the San Diego Padres in the last NL Wild Card spot.
They only have a better record than three teams, the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies
The Pirates rank amongst the worst in many team hitting statistics. They have the worst slugging percentage at .318, tied with the White Sox for the worst batting average at .216, second worst OPS at .615 and tied with the Kansas City Royals and the Orioles for the fifth worst on-base percentage at .297.
Pittsburgh also has the least doubles (52) and RBIs (140), second least home runs (33), fifth least hits (348) and the sixth most strikeouts (426).
Kiner-Falefa and Joey Bart are the only two Pirates starters that hit above .250, with Kiner-Falefa batting .282 and Bart hitting .262.
Seven Pirates players have hit below .250 and six Pirates that played in 15 games or more have hit below .200.
Reynolds has struggled in 2025, batting .206, while Ke'Bryan Hayes is at .246, McCutchen is batting .243 and Oneil Cruz is at .220. Some starters like Jared Triolo, who is batting .141, and Tommy Pham, who is hitting .183, have struggled even more.
