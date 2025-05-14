Pirates Transfer Infielder to 60-Day Injured List
The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Thursday that infielder Enmanuel Valdez has been transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL, effectively sidelining him until at least mid-July as he continues to recover from left shoulder inflammation.
Valdez, 26, was initially placed on the 10-day IL on May 5 after struggling with discomfort in his throwing shoulder.
The move to the 60-day IL is procedural, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired utility player Michael Helman, but it also confirms that Valdez’s recovery will take longer than initially expected.
Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in an offseason trade, Valdez had been serving as a versatile infielder for the Pirates, primarily filling in at first base due to injuries elsewhere on the roster.
In 31 games this season, he batted .209 with two homers, 12 RBIs, and a .657 OPS — numbers below his 2023 production with Boston (.764 OPS) but still providing depth for a Pirates team that has been hit hard by injuries.
Valdez’s absence leaves Pittsburgh relying more heavily on rookie Matt Gorski and utilityman Jared Triolo at first base, with Spencer Horwitz (currently on a rehab assignment in Triple-A) potentially in the mix soon. The Pirates had hoped Valdez could regain his 2023 form, but his shoulder issue has now derailed those plans for at least another two months.
Originally signed by the Astros as an international free agent in 2015, Valdez made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2023, showing flashes of power and versatility. However, his offensive production dipped in 2024 (.633 OPS), leading to his trade to Pittsburgh.
With Valdez now out until mid-summer, the Pirates will need their remaining infield options to step up — or could explore external additions — to fill the gap. For now, Helman’s arrival provides another flexible bat, but Valdez’s extended absence is yet another setback in a season already plagued by injuries for Pittsburgh.
