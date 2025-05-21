Pirates Reliever Duo Named Phillies Trade Targets
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't made any serious trades through the first two months of the season, but their bullpen might serve as a place where other MLB teams will look.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com looked at the Philadelphia Phillies and how they'll address their biggest bullpen need, after the MLB suspended left-handed pitcher José Alvarado for 80 games without pay and the postseason for violating the league’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.
He looked at a number of players, including two Pirates right-handed relief pitchers in Dennis Santana and David Bednar.
Santana is earning $1.4 million this season and still has two more years of arbitration, making him desirable for team control for the Phillies.
He has also had a strong season with the Pirates, with a 1.86 ERA over 20 appearances and 19.1 innings pitched, just four earned runs allowed, four saves in four save opportunities, 11 strikeouts to three walks and an opposing batting average of .200.
Santana excelled with the Pirates after they claimed him off waivers on June 9, 2024. He finished the end of that campaign with 2.44 ERA over 39 appearances and 44.1 innings pitched, only 12 earned runs allowed, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
Feinsand sees Bednar as the, "most intriguing early-season trade option" for the Phillies, following a strong comeback after a poor start and that he makes $5.9 million this season with one more year of arbitration.
Bednar struggled in the beginning of this season in the first series vs. the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, where he lost two games on walk-offs and allowed a two-run home run in a save in the only win of the series.
The Pirates sent Bednar down to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1, before bringing him back up on April 19.
Bednar has had 10 scoreless outings out of 14 that he's pitched in since returning to Pittsburgh, plus three saves in three opportunities. He has a 3.65 ERA over 12.1 innings pitched, allowing five earned runs, with 20 strikeouts to one walk.
The Phillies swept the Pirates at Citizens Bank Park last weekend, May 16-18, and sit 30-18 overall, top of the National League.
