Pirates’ Paul Skenes Will Face Red Sox Phenom

The Red Sox have called up Payton Tolle! per.@Ken_Rosenthal



The 6'6", 250-pound lefty generates nearly 7.5 feet of extension and features some of the best stuff in MiLB, with a deep five-pitch mix. In 15.0 IP at AAA, he posted a 28.8% K% and a 69.9% strike rate. pic.twitter.com/gu6dOIxiKe