Pirates Call Up Recently Acquired Relief Pitcher
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will make a bullpen change ahead of their upcoming series, calling up a new pitcher they recently landed in a trade.
José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports reported that the Pirates are recalling left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to series opener vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 15.
The corresponding move for the Pirates is right-handed relief pitcher Cam Sanders heading down to the Indianapolis, according to his transactions log.
Sisk joined the Pirates in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 31 ahead of the deadline, which saw left-handed starting pitcher Bailey Falter head the other way and first base prospect Callan Moss also come along with Sisk.
He has made five appearances at Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 5.1 innings pitched for a 10.13 ERA, five walks and five strikeouts.
Sisk allowed five of those runs in a 10-4 loss to the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate. He has only allowed one earned run over 4.2 innings pitched in his other four appearances, with his five strikeouts.
He had two stints with the Royals in 2025, his first time making the MLB level, marking his rookie season.
Sisk joined the Royals on April 13 and then went back to Omaha on April 25. He rejoined the Royals on May 17 and then again went down to Omaha on May 28.
He made five appearances with Kansas City, giving up five hits, five walks and one earned run over 5.1 innings pitched for a 1.69 ERA.
Sisk had a 3.77 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched in 32 appearances with Omaha, 36 strikeouts to nine walks, a .296 opposing batting average and a 1.60 WHIP.
He served as a starting pitcher with the College of Charleston from 2016-18 and the St. Louis Cardinals took him in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.
Sisk has always held a bullpen role in the minor leagues, with four starts in 302 appearances from 2018-25.
He spent four years with the Cardinals, before they traded him to the Minnesota Twins on July 30, 2021. He then spent a year-and-a-half with the Twins, before they traded him to the Royals on Jan. 24, 2023, where he played only at the Triple-A level.
Sisk has five pitches that he throws, including a sinker, slider, four-seam fastball, cutter and a curveball.
He joins the Pirates and is one of two left-handed relief pitchers, along with Ryan Borucki.
Pittsburgh will also have six right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart.
