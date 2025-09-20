WATCH: Pirates GM Ben Cherington Addresses 2025 Season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington isn't proud of how this season has gone, especially with this recent stretch towards the end of the campaign.
The Pirates have lost 12 of their past 13 games, which includes suffering sweeps to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7 at PNC Park, and the Baltimore Orioles, Sept. 9-11 at Camden Yards, losing two of three games to the Washingon Nationals, Sept. 12-14 at Nationals Park, getting swept by the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 15-17 at PNC Park, then losing the home opener to the Athletics on Sept. 19.
Pittsburgh sits at 65-89 overall, 29.0 games back from the Brewers at the top of the National League Central Division, 15.0 games back from the final National League Wild Card spot and have the fouth worst record in baseball.
The Pirates recently clinched their seventh straight losing season and their 10th straight campaign outside the postseason, with six seasons doing both under Cherington.
Cherington took over after a poor 69-93 record in the 2019 season and the Pirates are headed to their fifth last place finish in the NL Central Division out of the six seasons he's been in charge.
The Pirates also have one of the worst offenses in the MLB, with both the worst slugging percentage (.347) and OPS (.652), third worst batting average (.230) and fifth worst on-base percentage (.305).
They also have scored the least runs (548), hit the least home runs (108) and RBIs (527), the third least hits (1,175), fourth least doubles (228) and have the seventh most strikeouts (1,350).
Cherington addressed the lack of hitting from the Pirates and that they need to address it in the offseason, doing so internally, improving the players they have, and also externally, adding from free agency and through trades, using their farm system to bolster the MLB roster.
He also spoke on potential extensions to All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes and Konnor Griffin, the top prospect in baseball. He praised Skenes for his growth as a leader and how they'll also deal with Griffin, who some see as a contender for a spot on the MLB roster for Opening Day in 2026.
Cherington also addressed Oneil Cruz, him not having the season he wanted to from the plate, but also that he is developing into a strong center fielder.
He talked about how both starting pitcher Mitch Keller and outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who signed long-term deals, have played this season and what the Pirates need from both of them going forward.
Other things Cherington addressed were his own job security, how the culture of the Pirates is and what potential changes could come to the operations and baseball side of the franchise, particularly on manager Don Kelly and his future.
Pirates General Manager Ben Cherington Press Conference
