Paul Skenes Dominates as Pirates Shut Out Rockies
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes impressed again at home, as he dominated the Colorado Rockies in a 4-0 shutout victory in the series finale at PNC Park.
The win for the Pirates secures a sweep over the Rockies, as they won 9-0 in the series opener on Aug. 22 and 5-1 on Aug. 23. The Pirates finish with a 4-2 record over the Rockies in 2025, taking one game at Coors Field on Aug. 3.
This victory makes it four straight and five out of six games in this homestand, as the Pirates took two out of three games vs. the Toronto Blue Jays, Aug. 18-20.
Pittsburgh improves to 57-74 overall and 39-30 at home, while Colorado dropped to 37-94 overall and 16-49 on the road.
Skenes gave up his second hit in the top of the third inning, a leadoff single to Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros.
Karros made it to second base on a ground out, but Skenes picked him off, keeping the Rockies from bringing home a runner in scoring position.
Shortstop Jared Triolo led off the bottom of the third inning with a single for the Pirates. Triolo stole second base with two outs and then made it to third base after left fielder Ronny Simon reached first base for a single, putting runners on the corners, but the Pirates didn't take advantage, as second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out and ended the inning.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single, designated hitter Andrew McCutchen singled with one out, then Triolo hit a first-pitch slider over the plate, sending it 412 feet into the left field seats for a three-run home run, putting the Pirates ahead 3-0.
That marked the fifth home run of the season for Triolo and his second straight game doing so, hitting a two-run home run in the 5-1 win over the Rockies on Aug. 23.
Catcher Henry Davis walked after Triolo's home run, stole second base, then scored off a double from third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, making it a 4-0 lead for the Pirates.
Skenes baffled Rockies batters all day long and only had one other hit all day long, a two-out ground rule double from shortstop Ezequiel Tovar.
He finished with seven strikeouts in his outing, with three coming in the seventh inning, which ended his start after 101 pitches.
This marked his eighth start this season over 100 pitches and his first since the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19.
Pittsburgh turned to their bullpen for the final two innings, with right-handed pitchers in Isaac Mattson and Dennis Santana throwing scoreless frames, securing the shutout victory.
This marks the 16th shutout victory for the Pirates, the most in the MLB, as the pitching staff has done well in 2025.
The Pirates head out on the road for a four-game series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Aug. 25-28, where they'll try and keep the winning streak going.
