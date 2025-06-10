Pirates Hold Interesting MLB-Best Record
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates haven't had a great campaign overall in 2025, but do possess an interesting MLB record.
BrooksGate on Twitter found one stat that each MLB team in the league leads and found that the Pirates have the best record in baseball on Wednesday at 9-1.
The only loss on a Wednesday for the Pirates in 2025 came in a 5-0 shutout against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on May 7. The Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton the following day after a 12-26 start, ending his sixth season in charge of the team.
Pittsburgh has 5 wins at PNC Park on Wednesday, including 2-1 over the Cardinals in 13 innings on April 9, 6-1 over the Washington Nationals on April 16, 4-3 over the Chicago Cubs on April 30, 3-1 over the Cincinnati Reds on May 21 and 3-0 vs. the Houston Astros on June 4.
The Pirates also have four wins on the road on that day of the week. This includes 4-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on April 2, 3-0 against the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium on April 23, 4-0 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field on May 14 and 10-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 28.
The Pirates are 18-39 on the other days of the week. They are 3-8 on both Sunday and Saturday, 3-6 on both Monday and Tuesday, 1-5 on Wednesday and 5-6 on Friday.
Pittsburgh has played better baseball under new manager Don Kelly since he took over on May 8. They are 15-14 overall and on a season-long four game winning streak, which included a weekend series sweep over the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, June 6-8.
The Pirates hold a record of 27-40, 13.5 games behind the Cubs in first place of the National League Central Division, 11 games out of the NL Wild Card spot and the fifth worst record in the MLB, only ahead of the Athletics, the Miami Marlins, the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates