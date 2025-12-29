Pirates Facing Competition for Kazuma Okamoto

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have shown their interest in Kazuma Okamoto this offseason, the top remaining Japanese position player free agent.

Pittsburgh not only has shown interest , but intent, as they've hosted virtual meetings with the international star, who has about a week left to sign with a MLB team.

The Pirates aren't the only team who've shown interest in Okamoto, with two teams in the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres also doing so, according to Francys Romero on Twitter.

Pittsburgh has some stiff competition from their west coast foes, but still is clearly in the running for Okamoto.

How the Pirates Stack Up in the Okamoto Sweepstakes

The Pirates need a third baseman and more power in their lineup, which both fit the profile for Okamoto.

It's a change for a Pirates team that once had the best defensive third baseman in baseball in Ke'Bryan Hayes , but struggled massively from the plate. The Pirates traded Hayes to the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline and the pursuit of Okamoto shows a shift in strategy this offseason.

Jul 9, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) dives for the ball in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

But while the Pirates have the desire for improving their offense to support a great pitching staff this winter, two west coast teams showing involvement for Okamoto doesn't bode well for them.

West coast team regularly do better with Japanese free agents, not just with money spent by the Los Angeles Dodgers for example, but also due to the closer proximity between Japan and the west coast, which provides a strong Japanese culture compared teams further east.

The Angels are another team that would want a better third baseman this offseason, as both Yoán Moncada and Luis Rengifo are free agents and split 2025 starting in that spot.

Okamoto does give them another right-handed batter, of which they have many, but the allure of adding a Japanese star is likely strong amongst the franchise.

Whether the Angels actually do spend the money needed for Okamoto is unknown, as Arte Moreno, who has spent money on big contracts in the past and had a near $200 million Opening Day Payroll for 2025, can be frugal at times.

Munetaka Murakami, the other Japanese star position player this offseason, ended up going to the Chicago White Sox for two years, $34 million.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that Moreno "didn't give the go-ahead" to the Angels to sign Murakami, which could impact their pursuit of Okamoto.

The Padres, unlike the Pirates and Angels, have had success on the field and are gearing towards competing for a World Series. They've made the playoffs four of the six seasons this decade and the past two seasons under manager Mike Shildt.

San Diego does have a third baseman in Manny Machado, who was an All-Star and won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025, so Okamoto wouldn't play there if he signed.

Okamoto could feature at first base or designated hitter, as prior first baseman Luis Arráez is a free agent and prior designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn signed with the Pirates on a two-year, $29 million contract.

Will the Pirates Sign Okamoto?

The Pirates have made trades that added home run hitting second baseman Brandon Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays and a top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García from the Boston Red Sox.

Sep 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe (8) hits an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh signing O'Hearn also gives them a much better lineup than last season, where they hit the least home runs in baseball at just 117.

The Pirates will likely have to overpay for Okamoto compared to the Angels or the Padres, but those previous deals show intent and will help them as they go after the Japanese star.

Pittsburgh's biggest question is are they willing to meet Okamoto's demands on both salary and length of contract, especially with a likely MLB lockout occurring for at least a portion of the 2027 season.

The market for Okamoto is unknown, as was the same for Murakami before he signed, with the White Sox willing to spend more on a shorter deal.

Payroll could come into play for the Pirates, who are at $90-95 million after the O'Hearn signing, and them going above $100-$110 million would come as a surprise for a team normally towards the bottom of spending.

The Pirates will also likely go after a left-handed starting pitcher and a closer if possible to fill out their bullpen.

If a deal for Okamoto can be done, then the Pirates must go after him and achieve that, especially with the other moves they've made this offseason.

Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Yomiuri Giants first baseman Kazuma Okamoto (25) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic spoke on Foul Territory about Okamoto before the O'Hearn signing and noted that recent moves the Pirates made could push them ahead of others in the sweepstakes.

"But, Pittsburgh is a little bit more enticing after the two trades that they've made. Oviedo, then Mike Burrows, they get Brandon Lowe, they get 'The Password' from Boston. They've got some things happening. Jake Mangum came in the Burrows trade, as well as a reliever, Mason Montgomery, and of course, they have that great rotation, or the promise of a great rotation with Paul Skenes at the top.

"So maybe Okamoto sees them a little bit differently. Maybe other free agents start to see them a bit differently..."

