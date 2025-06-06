Series Preview: Pirates Host Phillies in Turnpike Tussle
It is safe to say that many of the Pittsburgh Pirates will be sleeping in today.
And deservedly so after last night's rain-delayed game against the Houston Astros did not get underway until 10:02 PM ET. Because of the almost three and a half hour delay, the game did not end until 12:24 AM ET. The Pirates fell 8-2, dropping the rubber match of their series against the visiting Astros.
After the game, manager Don Kelly spoke to reporters about how the team handles a lengthy delay.
"Anytime you have delays like that — and we have them here in Pittsburgh, we know the weather is going to be crazy — they can be challenging," said Kelly.
When asked about the discussions that took place to make the decision whether to play or not, Kelly was frank about his desire to play the game.
"Obviously, it's the last game that they're here [this season], so we're trying to find a way whle they're here," said Kelly. "We wanted to play."
Surely, the fact that the Pirates and Astros both do not play again until Friday evening also factored in to MLB's decision.
Even though the Pirates would ultimately fall in the game, striking out a season-high 16 times at the plate, the team's desire to play — and hard —f or Kelly has been apparent since he took over the manager's office.
Now, the Pirates (23-40) will pivot to the second series of their nine game homestand. They will host their interstate rival, the Philadelphia Phillies (37-25), in the two teams' second and final matchup of the season.
Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter, fresh off the strongest month of his career, aims to maintain his personal success while helping his team reverse its recent struggles as they face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Falter (4-3, 3.14 ERA) will take the mound against his former team for the first time—the Phillies originally drafted him in the fifth round back in 2015. His opponent will be right-hander Joe Ross (2-1, 4.34 ERA), who usually works as a middle reliever but will serve as the opener in what’s expected to be a bullpen game for Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh's ace, Paul Skenes (4-6, 2.05 ERA), will toe the rubber against the Phillies on Sunday. The last time he faced them, in Philadelphia, he pitched an eight-inning, complete game. He gave up one run, struck out nine batters, walked one, and allowed only three hits. It was arguably the best start of his phenomenal young career. He will be looking to dominate the Phillies hitters in similar fashion this weekend.
The Phillies arrive in Pittsburgh struggling, having lost six of their last seven games, including a 9-1 blowout against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Pirates are also trying to right the ship, dropping three of their last four.
Key Stats
- Pirates defense: .710 defensive efficiency (Baseball Reference) ranks 10th in MLB
- Phillies' propensity for punch outs: 586 strikeouts is second in MLB
- The Pirates and Phillies have met a total of 2,327 times. The Pirates lead the series 1230-1088.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 6:40 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.14 ERA, 41 K)
- PHI: RHP Joe Ross (2-1, 4.34 ERA, 22 K)
- Key Battle: Ross vs Pirates OF Andrew McCutchen (2 HR, 5 RBI in 18 career AB against Ross)
Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-4, 3.39 ERA, 47 K)
- PHI: LHP Ranger Suarez (4-0, 2.72 ERA, 33 K)
- Key Battle: Suarez vs Pirates OF Alexander Canario (Hit HR off Suarez in sixth inning of first matchup on May 16)
Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (4-6, 2.05 ERA, 85 K)
- PHI: LHP Christopher Sanchez (5-1, 3.15 ERA, 74 K)
- Key Battle: Skenes vs Phillies lineup (Allowed only one run, three hits, walked one, struck out nine in first matchup on May 18)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes: Has allowed one earned run or less in five consecutive starts
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .364/.446/.582, 2 HR, 14 RBI in last 15 games
