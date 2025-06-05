Pirates vs. Astros Starting in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Houston Astros won't start their series finale on time at PNC Park.
The Pirates announced that the game will begin a rain delay and that they'll share updates as they develop.
Rain is coming through the Pittsburgh area soon, with the radar showing a heavy storm en route from the west and consistent rain at the very least.
This is the sixth rain delay for the Pirates this season, with the five previous rain delays coming during the month of May.
Pittsburgh had back-to-back rain delays against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 to 7:50, a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
The Pirates also had two rain delays on their recent road trip. They had a 15 minute delay vs. the New York Mets at Citi Park on May 14, moving first pitch from 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m., and an hour and 45 minute delay vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on May 16, which moved first pitch from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their most recent delay vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This took place during the game, with Pittsburgh trailing 5-3 in the bottom fof the sixth inning and runners on the corners.
This delay took almost two hours, the longest of the season for the Pirates, who would go on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates got a great start from star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes in the first game vs. the Astros on June 3. He went eight innings, allowed three hits, a walk and a solo home run, while posting eight strikeouts, but the Pirates offense couldn't do anything and they suffered a 3-0 defeat.
Mike Burrows had a great start for the Pirates on June 4, allowing hits, but no runs and posting six strikeouts over 5.1 innings. The Pirates scored three runs on offense and got 3.2 scoreless innings in the 3-0 victory to even up the series.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
