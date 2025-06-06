Pirates Relief Pitcher Elects Free Agency
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates bullpen arm will look for an opportunity with another MLB team.
The Pirates designated right-handed relief pitcher Tanner Rainey for assignment on June 2, after they claimed utilityman Ronny Simón off waivers from the Miami Marlins, making room for Simón on the 40-man roster.
Pittsburgh outrighted Rainey to Triple-A Indianapolis, but Rainey chose to elect free agency, according to his transactions log.
The Pirates signed Rainey to a minor league contract on Dec. 6, 2024 and he started the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, after spending some time on the 7-day Injured List.
Rainey pitched in nine games out of the bullpen for Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 9.0 innings pitched for a 6.00 ERA, with 12 strikeouts to four walks and a .212 opposing batting average.
The Pirates selected Rainey's contract on May 3, after they placed shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day Injured List and transferred fellow right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List, making room for Rainey on the 40-man roster.
Rainey struggled in his month with the Pirates, with a 10.57 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched, nine earned runs allowed in 11 appearances, nine strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
He did post eight scoreless outings, but did allow three runs in the eighth inning to the Atlanta Braves on May 11 at PNC Park, tying the game up at 3-3, and two runs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23 at home, giving the road team a 3-2 lead.
Rainey had his worst outing in the last game for the Pirates, a 6-4 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1.
He had a 4-2 lead, but immediately walked Padres designated hitter Xander Bogaerts and then walked shortstop Jose Iglesias after a flyout. He also allowed an RBI-single to Padres pinch-hitter Elíaz Díaz and walked right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., loading the bases with just one out.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who hadn't allowed an inherited run all season. Ferguson then gave up a single, a sacrifice fly, a walk and another single, as the Padres took a two-run lead and won the game.
Rainey finished that day with just 0.1 innings pitched and four earned runs on his scoreline.
The Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas from Indianapolis on June 3, who takes over from Rainey.
Pittsburgh has five right-handed pitchers in their bullpen in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Chase Shugart, Dennis Santana and Nicolas, plus three left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Ferguson and Joey Wentz.
