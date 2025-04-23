Pirates Pitching Prospect Continues Great Season Start
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect has had a great season and continued his form with his latest performance.
Left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco of the Double-A Altoona Curve dominated the Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, helping them get the 2-0 win.
Barco threw 76 pitches over 4.2 innings of work, allowing just two hits and two walks, while posting eight strikeouts.
He has started four games this season, not allowing a run over 17.2 innings pitched, while allowing just eight hits, three hit batters and four walks and posting 22 strikeouts
Barco ranks as the No. 7 prospect in the Pirates system, fourth ranked pitcher behind right-handers in Bubba Chandler at No. 1, Thomas Harrington at No. 3 and Braxton Ashcraft at No. 6 and top left-handed pitching prospect in the franchise.
He has a an MLB ETA of 2026, but if he continues his good performances, he has a good shot of making it to Triple-A Indianapolis, sooner rather than later.
Barco starred for the The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla. positng with a 35-4 record, 336 strikeouts and a 1.53 ERA.
He played for Florida in college, pitching there for three years, 2020-22. He finished with a 17-5 record, 3.18 ERA in 152.2 innings pitched, 189 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .213 batting average.
The Pirates took Barco in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft with the No. 44 overall pick. Barco signed with the team for a $1.5 million deal.
He pitched with the Florida Complex League Pirates and then the Bradenton Marauders at Single-A in 2023, where he made six starts, posting a 5.03 ERA over 10.2 innings of work, with 19 strikeouts to four walks.
Barco would pitch most of 2024 with Greensboro at High-A, with 14 starts in 16 appearances, a 4-1 record, a 3.34 ERA in 62.0 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 22 walks and a .207 opposing batting average.
He earned a promotion to Altoona in Double-A for two games towards the end of last season, with a 2.25 ERA in four innings and two starts.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates