Pirates Make Infield Changes vs. Rays
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made changes to their infield as they take on the Tampa Bay Rays for the second game of their series at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla.
Enmanuel Valdez will get his second start at first base in the past three games, first doing so in the series finale vs. the Miami Marlins on March 30, and hit sixth.
The Pirates called Valdez up from Triple-A Indianapolis, as second baseman Nick Gonzales left Opening Day after limping during his home run trot in the top of the sixth inning.
They placed Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, which allowed Valdez a spot on the Pirates roster.
The Pirates landed Valdez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 15, sending right-handed pitcher Joey Vogatsky in his place.
Jared Triolo will start at second base for the first time this season and hit eighth. He started at first base and third base in the last two games vs. the Marlins.
He comes in for Adam Frazier, who started the last four games at second base.
Jack Suwinski makes his fourth straight start, second straight at right field and third time in that position this season. He will also lead off, while Bryan Reynolds serves as designated hitter and hits second in back-to-back games.
Oneil Cruz will still play center field and hit third, while Tommy Pham plays left field, but will hit fifth instead of in the lead off spot.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will play third base again, but will hit seventh in the lineup, instead of sixth, which he did the past three games he played in. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will hit ninth and play shortstop for the sixth game, the only player for the Pirates to start every contest so far.
Joey Bart is the catcher and hits fourth, but will have the task of leading rookie right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington in his MLB debut.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Tampa Bay Rays
RF Jack Suwinski
DH Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
C Joey Bart
LF Tommy Pham
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
2B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
