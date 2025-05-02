Pirates Recall Infielder from Triple-A
The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a roster move to reinforce their infield ahead of their three-game series against the San Diego Padres.
On Friday, the team called up infielder Liover Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis. To clear space on the 26-man roster, right-handed relief pitcher Hunter Stratton was optioned back to Indianapolis following Thursday’s defeat to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park.
Peguero, 24, is set to make his first appearance for the Pirates this season after opening the year in Triple-A. In 24 games with Indianapolis, he posted a .691 OPS with one homer and 12 RBIs. Pittsburgh will look for him to provide a boost at the plate and compete for regular playing time. Peguero was part of the January 2020 trade that sent outfielder Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Pirates also acquired pitcher Brennan Malone, who is currently pitching at Low-A Bradenton.
Stratton had been recalled earlier in the week after right-hander Dennis Santana was placed on the MLB Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List. During his brief stint with the Pirates, Stratton allowed four runs on six hits over 1 2/3 innings.
First pitch for Friday’s game against the Padres is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
