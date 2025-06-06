Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Makes Incredible Defensive Play
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes showed why he's one of the best defensive players at his position in the latest game vs. the Houston Astros at PNC Park.
The Pirates trailed the Astros 4-1 in the top of the fifth inning with one out. Right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller took on third baseman Isaac Paredes, who chopped a slider away down the third base line.
Hayes got the fair ball and then made a great throw from outside the third base line, all the way to Jared Triolo at first base, getting Paredes out.
Keller loved the play from Hayes, pointing at him afterwards and then praising him post game for his defensive talents.
"It's amazing, man," Keller said on that play from Hayes. "Always count on him making a great play. That's up there for one of the best ones I've seen, for sure."
Hayes won the Gold Glove Award at third base in 2023, with 21 defensive runs saved, a fielding run value of 13 and a 2.4 defensive WAR.
He has only three errors so far this season, with 37 putouts and 130 assists on 170 total chances, plus 13 double plays turned at third base in 2025.
Triolo doesn't usually play first base, only starting four games prior at the position this season, sticking to either third base, shortstop or second base.
He also won a Gold Glove Award as a utility man last season and recognizes the greatness of Hayes, with nothing Hayes does coming as a shock to him.
"It's crazy, a crazy play," Triolo said after the game. "I don't think a lot of people are surprised anymore, but I mean a wet ball, tough play and he put it on the money. It was really impressive."
Pirates manager Don Kelly also praised Hayes for his defensive prowess and that he constantly impresses him every day.
“Unbelievable," Kelly said. "Anytime he’s out there on defense, he’s going to wow you. He continues to make plays like that, that you don’t even think are possible, running that hard to the line and to be able to get that much on it to throw across your body. He’s unbelievable over there.”
