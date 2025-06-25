Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes on Brewers Phenom
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes takes the mound and battles one of the most intriguing rookies in baseball when he faces the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Skenes will face off against Brewers right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who makes his third start of the season.
Misiorowski dominated in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at home on June 12. He allowed four walks, but didn't give up a hit or any runs, while striking out five batters in five innings in the 6-0 win.
He then had a perfect game heading into the seventh inning vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on June 20, before allowing a walk and then a two-run home run. He finished with six strikeouts in the 17-6 victory.
Misiorowski is the first starting pitcher that began their MLB career with 11 hitless innings since 1900 and the only pitcher since then to have more wins than hits allowed, two wins to one hit.
Skenes dominated in his first start vs. the Brewers this season, posting eight strikeouts, while allowing one run over six innings pitched on May 23 at PNC Park.
He comes in for his 17th start of the season and has a 4-6 record, as the Pirates offense has scored four runs or less in 12 of his starts, with three as shutouts.
Skenes still has incredible stats in 2025, with a 1.85 ERA over 102.0 innings pitched, 106 strikeouts to 27 walks, a .175 opposing batting average and a 0.88 WHIP.
The Pirates also made changes to their lineup, as center fielder Oneil Cruz moves from the leadoff spot to fifth in the batting order.
Pirates manager Don Kelly removed Cruz late in the 9-3 defeat to the Brewers on June 24, as Cruz jogged to first base on a double play ball. Cruz said after the game that he thought there were two outs, but took resonsibility and commended Kelly for taking him out of the game.
This is the first time Cruz has started a game and not ledoff since April 16 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park, as he began leading off during that series and has done so since.
Adam Frazier takes over at leadoff and will also move to right field. This is his fifth time leading off in 2025, last doing so on May 13 vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field and his fourth start in right field, playing there last on June 20 vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park.
Bryan Reynolds will serve as designated hitter, taking over from Andrew McCutchen, and will bat second in the lineup. This is his first start at designated hitter since June 15 vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Tommy Pham comes back in left field and bats sixth in the lineup for the Pirates. He hit his first home run of the season in the 5-4 win over the Brewers on June 23 and had three hits for three RBIs in the 8-3 victory over the Rangers on June 22.
Jared Triolo will start at third base for the first time since June 20 vs. the Rangers, taking over from Ke'Bryan Hayes. Triolo also bats seventh in the lineup.
Spencer Horwitz will stay at first base for the Pirate, but moves up two spots from fifth to third in the lineup.
The other three players in the lineup stay the same, with Nick Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth, Henry Davis catching and batting eighth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa playing shortstop and batting ninth.
First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
RF Adam Frazier
DH Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates