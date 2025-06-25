ESPN Names Pirates Trio Among Top Trade Candidates
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will likely make a move at the MLB trade deadline, which is just about five weeks away.
Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN both ranked their top 50 trade deadline candidates and placed three Pirates players on there. They have left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney at 31st, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa at 40th and right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana at 49th.
Heaney signed a one-year deal with the Pirates this offseason, worth $5.25 million, making him a free agent again at the end of the campaign.
He has served as the No. 4 starter for the Pirates, despite a 3-7 record over 16 starts. He has a 4.48 ERA over 86.1 innings pitched, 64 strikeouts to 30 walks, a .241 opposing batting average and a 1.25 WHIP.
Heaney had two great back-to-back outings in April, where he allowed five hits, two walks and no runs with four strikeouts in the 1-0 win over the Washington Nationals on April 17. He then allowed just one hit over six innings, while posting a season-high nine strikeouts in the 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 23.
In his two most recent performances, he has allowed seven earned runs in both games vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in the first game of a doubleheader on June 19, and against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 24.
MLB teams that find themselves in contention for the playoffs will look for a veteran starting pitcher like Heaney as an important addition.
Kiner-Falefa is in the second year of a $15 million contract he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2024 season, as he'll head to free agency himself.
Numerous reports have teams already vying for the addition of Kiner-Falefa, who is a veteran with a solid bat and won a Gold Glove in 2020.
Kiner-Falefa has slashed .276/.322/.351 for an OPS of .673 in 68 games this season, with 63 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, a home run, 18 RBIs, 12 walks to 40 strikeouts and nine stolen bases. He has also played 67 games for the Pirates at shortstop, with 90 putouts and 156 assists over 252 total chances and six errors and 29 turned double plays.
Santana has served as the best pitcher out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season. He has a 2-1 record in 34 appearances, a 1.62 ERA over 33.1 innings pitched, 26 strikeouts to five walks, a .181 opposing batting average and a 0.78 WHIP.
The Pirates claimed Santana off of waivers from the New York Yankees on June 11, 2024 and selected his contract on June 13.
Santana had a strong finish to last season, with a 1-1 record in 39 games, a 2.44 ERA over 44.1 innings pitched, 50 strikeouts to 11 walks and an opposing batting average of .192.
He has one year of team control in 2026 before hitting free agency, making him a player the Pirates may send out either for a decent haul in prospects or a top prospect from a team competing for a playoff spot.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates