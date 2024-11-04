Pirates Announce Several Roster Moves
The offseason is starting to get in full swing for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pittsburgh announced a bevy of roster moves via X. The Pirates reinstated right-handed pitchers Dauri Moreta, Johan Oviedo, Hunter Stratton and catcher/infielder Endy Rodríguez off of the 60-day injured list. Rodríguez, Oviedo and Moreta missed all of last season in the big leagues due to UCL injuries that required surgery last offseason. Rodríguez, the Pirates' former top prospect, played in 10 games for Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis in 2024.
Stratton suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his left knee while going to get the ball behind home plate for the Pirates on Aug. 24 against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Pirates also declined their club option for left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales, who was set to make $15 million if they opted to pick it up. Gonzales is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025 season due to an injury to his left flexor tendon that required surgery.
Pittsburgh removed a trio of right-handed pitchers Ben Heller, Daulton Jefferies and Isaac Mattson from its 40-man roster after they all cleared waivers. Jefferies appeared in six games last season, including four for the Pirates and had a 6.30 ERA. Heller had an 11.25 ERA in eight appearances for Pittsburgh, while Mattson amassed a 5.06 ERA in six relief appearances.
The Pirates also announced that they claimed former Houston Astros outfielder Trey Cabbage. The Astros outfielder slashed .209/.253/.337 with a home run and eight RBIs across 45 games.
Pittsburgh also claimed former draft pick infielder Tristan Gray off of waivers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Pittsburgh originally drafted Gray in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB Draft before including him in the trade package to the Tampa Bay Rays for Corey Dickerson in 2018.
Gray spent the 2024 season with the Miami Marlins and Athletics.
