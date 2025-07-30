Pirates Likely Flipping Recent Trade Acquisition
The Pittsburgh Pirates recently acquired right-handed reliever Taylor Rogers, but he may not stay in Pittsburgh for very long. According to MLB Insider Mark Feinstand, the Pirates may move Rogers yet again before Thursday's deadline.
"Don’t be surprised if the Pirates find a new home for Taylor Rogers before the Deadline hits, as sources say there could be a market for him," Feinstand shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Rogers was traded by the Cincinnati Reds along with infielder Sammy Stafura and cash considerations. The Reds received Pirates Gold Glove third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.
The same day Taylor was traded, his twin brother Tyler Rogers was traded from the San Francisco Giants to the New York Mets for Mets pitching prospect Blade Tidwell, relief pitcher Jose Butto, and outfielder Drew Gilbert. The two are not scheduled to pitch against one another again this season (if they stay where they are) but did play a game against each other earlier this season when the Giants and Reds played in April. In 2022, the twins became the fifth set of twins to play in the same MLB game, and the first since the Canseco twins did so in 1990.
Taylor Rogers has s a 2-2 record this season and a 2.45 ERA in 40 games. He was drafted in 2012 by the Minnesota Twins where he made his professional debut in 2016. He has since played for the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Giants and the Reds.
Two-time All-Star David Bednar has also been floated as a trade possibility for the Pirates, and he has reportedly courted interest from the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, with the Blue Jays also reportedly in talks to acquire Pirates reliever Dennis Santana.
The Pirates traded their top left-handed relief pitcher in a major move on Wednesday, sending Caleb Ferguson to the Seattle Mariners for their 13th best prospect, right-handed pitcher Jeter Martinez.
