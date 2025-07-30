Pirates Outlast Giants in Extra Innings for Sweep
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates missed many opportunities throughout the series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, but came through when it mattered most in the 2-1 win in extra innings.
The Pirates secure their first road series sweep in 2025, as they won 6-5 on July 28 and 3-1 on July 29, This marks their first road sweep since July 12-14 against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.
Pittsburgh has also won eight of their past nine games, with a sweep of the Detroit Tigers, July 21-23, and two wins over the Arizona Diamondbacks, July 26-27, which also makes it five straight games with a win.
The Pirates had their first scoring opportunity in the top of the second inning, as second baseman Nick Gonzales got hit by a pitch and shortstop Liover Peguero singled with two outs, but couldn't do anything with it.
Giants right-handed starting pitcher Logan Webb befuddled Pirates hitters, posting 11 strikeouts over four innings, which included three strikeouts in the third inning.
The Pirates had another scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning, as Gonzales hit a single and left fielder Jack Suwinski walked with one out. They failed again to take the lead, as catcher Henry Davis lined out and Peguero struck out.
Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows didn't give up a hit through the first three innings, but gave up a leadoff single to Giants left fielder Heliot Ramos.
Burrows then struckout designated hitter Rafael Devers, allowed a single to Willy Adames, struck out third baseman Matt Chapman and then allowed a single to first baseman Dominic Smith, scoring Ramos and putting the Giants up 1-0.
Giants center fielder Jung Hoo Lee almost added to his team's lead, but Suwinski made a solid diving catch in left field, ending the inning.
The Pirates responded quickly afterwards, as shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa singled and first baseman Spencer Horwitz doubled, scoirng Kiner-Falefa from first base and tying it up at 1-1.
Pittsburgh loaded the bases, as designated hitter Andrew McCutchen grounded into a fielder's choice, with Horwitz out at first base, and both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and center fielder Oneil Cruz walked.
Gonzales wasted this great chance for the Pirates to take the lead, as he grounded right back to Webb, who threw it to Giants catcher Patrick Bailey for the force out and then he threw Gonzales out at first base for the double play.
Webb finished his outing after 5.2 innings pitched, with five hits, four walks and one earned run allowed, while posting 11 strikeouts over 109 pitches.
Burrows would throw six innings, allowing just three hits, a walk and one earned run and posting seven strikeouts. He made it back-to-back games with a season-high six innings pitched, doing so vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 25, making it consecutive quality starts.
Horwitz led off the top of the seventh inning with a single and after McCutchen flew out, Reynolds singled, putting two runners on with one out for the Pirates.
Cruz grounded out, but moved the runners up, and then Gonzales flew out, keeping the game tied at 1-1.
Davis walked with one out in the top of the eighth inning and Peguero made it to second base after a ground out and stolen base, but Kiner-Falefa grounded out, stranding another runner in scoring position.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski threw a scoreless seventh inning, but Giants right fielder Mike Yaztremski led off with a bunt for a single in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Yaztremski made it to third base on a sacrifice bunt from Bailey and a groundout from Ramos, but he forced Devers to fly out and end the inning.
Horwitz led off the top of the ninth inning with a single, his third hit of the game, but Giants right-handed relief pitcher Camilo Doval struckout McCutchen, Reynolds and Cruz, keeping the game tied.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson took over the bottom of the ninth inning for the Pirates. He got the two first outs quickly, but allowed a single to Smith, before ending the inning with a fly out, sending the game into extra innings.
Gonzales grounded out to begin the top of the 10th inning, moving Cruz to third base, and Suwinski walked, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Davis grounded right back to Giants right-handed relief pitcher Ryan Walker, who threw it to second base to get Suwinski, who got there ahead of time, which allowed Cruz to score, even with Davis out at third base.
Mattson stayed on for the 10th inning and got a fly ball from Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt to start out, but Suwinski missed it in the air, allowing Schmitt to make it safely and Lee to stay on second base.
Yazstremski then laid down a successful bunt, moving the runners up, then Mattson worked back from a 3-0 count and struck out Bailey for the second out.
Mattson would complete the save, striking out Ramos and securing the win and the sweep for the Pirates with another sensational outing out of the bullpen.
The Pirates continue their road trip after a day off, facing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field for a weekend series, Aug. 1-3.
