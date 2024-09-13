Pirates Looking to Continue Winning Streak vs. New Team
Can the Pittsburgh Pirates keep their win streak going?
They'll face a tall task in doing so when they begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.
Pittsburgh enters Friday riding a four-game winning streak with a win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep over the Miami Marlins in a three-game series. The Royals were on a four-game winning streak before dropping two of three against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Both teams had an off day on Thursday.
Kansas City is in the middle of one of the best turnarounds in baseball after going 56-106 last season. At 80-67, the Royals have a 95 percent chance of making the playoffs and trail the Cleveland Guardians by four games for first place in the American League Central. Shortstop and MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. has been the catalyst for the Royals' turnaround, as he's batted .333 with 30 home runs and has driven in 99 runs, scored 120 runs and stolen 28 bases.
Kansas City has proven to be a much different team on the road, though, as it is 35-37 as opposed to 45-30 at home.
The Pirates' pitching has impressed during their win streak, allowing an average of 2.5 runs per game. Pittsburgh is 7-3 in its last 10 games and is one win away from matching its total wins in August after it went 8-19, effectively knocking it out of the National League playoff race. Kansas City is 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Pirates are 7-4 so far in September.
The Pirates will have Luis Ortiz on the mound. Since entering the starting rotation at the end of June, Ortiz is 3-3 with a 3.10 ERA over 12 starts.
Kansas City has yet to announce a starting pitcher for Friday night.
Pirates vs. Royals Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (70-76), Royals (80-67)
First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Royals - Bally Sports Kansas City — National - MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Royals - 96.5 FM the Fan/610 AM (KFNZ-AM)
Pirates vs. Royals Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+165), Royals +1.5 (-213)
Total: Over 8.5 (-110), under 8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pirates -133, Royals +105
