Pirates Make Brutal History Against Cubs
The Pittsburgh Pirates’ pitching staff had a memorable game on Wednesday night — but not in a way they’ll want to remember. In a 9-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, the Pirates failed to record a single strikeout for the first time in nearly 15 years, a dubious distinction last seen on June 2, 2009. The Cubs’ offense was relentless, piling up 13 hits, five walks, three doubles, a triple, and four home runs in a complete dismantling of Pittsburgh’s pitching staff.
Starter Andrew Heaney pitched well from the outset, retiring the first nine hitters in order. It was the fourth inning when trouble began for Heaney, as the Cubs tagged him for two runs. Chicago added another two runs in the fifth, when Heaney was pulled.
Things didn’t improve from the bullpen, as five relievers — Kyle Nicolas, Joey Wentz, Hunter Stratton, Colin Holderman and David Bednar — all took the mound without managing to record a single strikeout. The Cubs’ disciplined approach at the plate ensured that every Pirate pitcher who appeared was forced to work deep into counts, yet none could put away a hitter with a punchout.
The last time Pittsburgh went an entire game without a strikeout was over a decade and a half ago, when a different era of Pirates baseball was taking the field at PNC Park. Ironically, the Pirates actually won the last game where they didn't record a strikeout against the opposing team. But with strikeout rates much lower in 2009, it was not nearly as rare to see a team fail to strike out any batters.
The starting pitcher for the Pirates on June 2, 2009 was Zach Duke. Duke actually had a quality start, going seven innings while only allowing one run to the New York Mets. John Grabow and Matt Capps would come in relief to sustain the 3-1 lead that the Pirates had built.
For the Cubs, it was a night of near-perfect offensive execution. Every starter recorded at least one hit, with home runs coming from four different hitters. Chicago’s ability to put the ball in play at will left the Pirates’ pitchers searching for answers that never came.
As Pittsburgh looks to rebound from this historic low, the game will serve as a stark reminder of just how rare a complete lack of swing-and-miss stuff can be in today’s strikeout-driven game.
