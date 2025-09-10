Pirates Fall to Orioles in Extra Innings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates fought hard late on to force the game into extra innings, but dropped the series opener to the Baltimore Orioles, 3-2 at Camden Yards.
The Pirates have lost their past four games, as they suffered a series sweep to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Sept. 5-7. This came after they previously won 12 of 16 games, with home sweeps over the Colorado Rockies, Aug. 22-24, and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sept. 2-4.
Pittsburgh falls to 64-81 on the season and 22-48 on the road, while Baltimore improves to 67-77 overall and 34-38 at home.
Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz started off with a one out double in the top of the first inning off of Orioles right-handed pitcher Kyle Bradish.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen came through for the Pirates with a two-out single, scoring Horwitz and putting the road team up 1-0.
The Pirates had a chance to add onto their lead, with right fielder Bryan Reynolds walking before McCutchen, but second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out and ended the top half of the inning.
Pirates rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows made his first start since Aug. 23 vs. Rockies, as his previous two outings came in relief.
Burrows gave up back-to-back singles to second baseman Jackson Holliday and right fielder Jeremiah Jackson, putting Orioles baserunners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the first inning.
He then struck out shortstop Gunnar Henderson and gave up a sacrifice fly to designated hitter Ryan Mountcastle, scoring Holliday to tie the game up at 1-1.
The Pirates had a chance to take the lead in the top of the fourth inning, as Pham led off with a walk and center fielder Oneil Cruz hit a single, putting runners on the corners with two outs.
They didn't take advantage of it, as catcher Henry Davis grounded out and ended that scoring opportunity.
Burrows went on and had a strong outing, allowing just one more walk and finishing with six strikeouts over four innings and 56 pitches.
Fellow right-handed rookie pitcher Braxton Ashcraft came in relief of Burrows in the bottom of the fifth inning. This marked the first relief appearance for Ashcraft since Aug. 5 vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park, as he started his past five outings.
Ashcraft threw a scoreless fifth inning, before giving up a leadoff solo home run to Jackson, coming on a 96.8 mph four-seam fastball in the top of the zone, putting the Orioles up 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ashcraft threw a scoreless seventh inning, before giving up a leadoff single to Holliday and then hitting Jackson with a pitch, putting two Orioles baserunners on with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Pirates manager brought on right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas on to keep the Orioles from scoring and he did just that, getting Henderson to fly out and then Mountcastle to ground into a double play, ending the inning.
The Pirates struggled throughout the game from the plate, with only the only hit over the fifth inning through the eighth inning coming from a Gonzales single.
Bradish did his job for the Orioles, allowing just four hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting six strikeouts over seven innings.
The Orioles led 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning, before Pham came through with a solo home run off of right-handed relief pitcher Yennier Cano, tying the game for the Pirates.
That marked the ninth home run of the season for Pham and his first since Aug. 28 in the series finale vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Left-handed relief pitcher Keegan Akin came on for Cano and he walked both Cruz and pinch-hitter Joey Bart, who came in for Henry Davis, giving the Pirates a chance to take the lead.
Rookie third baseman Cam Devanney struck out looking and the Pirates missed a massive scoring opportunity.
Right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana threw a scoreless ninth inning for the Pirates, sending the game into extra innings. This marked the first extra innings game for the Pirates, since they won 2-1 in 10 innings over the Giants at Oracle Park on July 30.
Shortstop Jared Triolo led off the top of the 10th inning with a walk, but then Orioles left-handed pitcher Dietrich Ennis got Horwitz to ground into a double play and then struck out Reynolds, keeping the score tied.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in the bottom of the 10th inning and got a bunt from left fielder Dylan Beavers, which he dropped, forcing him to throw to first base for the first out, with pinch-runner Jorge Mateo safe at third base.
Mattson walked pinch-hitter Dylan Carlson and then intentionally walked Holiday, loading the bases with just one out.
He excelled again in a high-leverage situation, striking out Daniel Johnson and then getting Henderson to ground out, sending the game into the 11th inning.
Ennis held the Pirates scoreless again in the top of the 11th inning, getting Pham to fly out, McCutchen to ground out and then struck out Gonzales.
Pirates right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta came on in the bottom of the 11th inning and gave up a leadoff hit to Mountcastle and then intentionally walked center fielder Colton Cowser, loading the bases for the Orioles.
Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo hit a ball near the left field foul line that Pham went after and missed, but review showed that it hit Pham's glove in fair territory, which made it a single and scored Henderson from third base, giving the home team a 3-2 win.
