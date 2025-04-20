Pirates Make Five Changes vs. Guardians
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made five changes to the starting lineup in their series finale vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park.
Oneil Cruz, who leadoff five of the past six games and played designated hitter last time out, is not in the lineup. This is just the fifth game he hasn't started this season, with three others coming via a finger injury.
Andrew McCutchen returns to the lineup as designated hitter after missing out last game. This is his fourth start in the past five games and he will hit third in the lineup.
Joey Bart is back at catcher, coming in for Henry Davis, making this his third start in the past four games, after dealing with lower back discomfort. He will hit fourth in the lineup.
Alexander Canario takes over from Jack Suwinski in center field and will hit sixth in the lineup. This is his fifth start of the season, after the Pirates acquired him in a trade with the New York Mets on March 31, and just his second in center field, last doing so vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 12.
Jared Triolo takes over at first base, as he has played three different positions this series in the infield, including third base and shortstop.
This is just Triolo's third start at third base, doing so vs. the Miami Marlins on March 30 and the Tampa Bay Rays on April 2, and may serve as one of many going forward, as Enmanuel Valdez suffered a shoulder injury late vs. the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa returns to shortstop after not playing in the last game and will hit ninth in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base, but will leadoff for the fourth time this season. Bryan Reynolds also stays at right field and second in the lineup.
Tommy Pham and Adam Frazier continue on at left field and second base, respectively, but move down in the lineup, as Pham goes from fifth to seventh and Frazier goes from sixth to eighth.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller gets the start today for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Cleveland Guardians
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
CF Alexander Canario
1B Jared Triolo
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
