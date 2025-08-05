Pirates Make Five Lineup Changes vs. Giants
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their second game against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park with five changes to their lineup.
Bryan Reynolds returns to right field after not playing there the past three games and bat third for the Pirates.
Jack Suwinski, who played the last two games in right field, takes over in center field and bats sixth in the lineup for Pittsburgh. This is the sixth game Suwinski has started in center field, last doing so in the series finale vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 13.
Suwinski hit a two-run home run and scored the winning run in the comeback, 5-4 walk-off win in the series opener over the Giants on Aug. 4.
Oneil Cruz stays in the lineup, but will serve as designated hitter, batting fourth for the third straight game. This marks just the third game that Cruz has served as designated hitter, doing so vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 19 and vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 27.
It ends 16 straight games Cruz has started in center field, last missing out due to a slight injury he picked up vs. the Twins on July 12.
Tommy Pham sticks in left field and bats second for the Pirates for the second straight game, rounding out the outfield.
Jared Triolo takes over at shortstop and bats eighth for the Pirates. He comes in for Liover Peguero, who started the past two games there.
The Pirates will have Spencer Horwitz play first base and leadoff, Nick Gonzales continues at second base, but drops two spots to fifth in the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa sticks at third base for the fourth game and the second straight, staying at ninth in the lineup.
Henry Davis comes in for Joey Bart at catcher and will bat seventh, completing the Pirates lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows makes his 13th start and 14th appearance in 2025 for the Pirates.
Burrows faced the Giants in his last start in the series finale at Oracle park on July 30, allowing just three hits, one walk and an earned run over six innings, while posting seven strikeouts in the 2-1 win in extra innings.
He has a 1-3 record, a 3.88 ERA over 5.0 innings pitched, 60 strikeouts to 21 walks, a .236 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the San Francisco Giants
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Oneil Cruz
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Jared Triolo
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
