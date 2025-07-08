Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Royals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed up their lineup, as they face the Kansas City Royals for the second game of the series at Kauffman Stadium.
Jack Suwinski, who the Pirates recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis, will start in right field and bat seventh vs. the Royals. He took the roster spot of right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart, who went on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation.
This marks the first start for Suwinski since the second game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, when he served as the 27th man and also started in right field.
Suwinski has started five games in right field for the Pirates in 2025, with this making it his sixth start there.
Bryan Reynolds, who has started the past 10 games at right field, takes over at designated hitter from Andrew McCutchen and will stay third in the lineup.
This marks his 20th game at designated hitter, as he started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Spencer Horwitz returns to first base for the Pirates, coming for Jared Triolo, as the Royals starting pitcher, Seth Lugo, is right-handed. Horwitz will also leadoff for his seventh straight start.
Oneil Cruz also comes back in center field, after Alexander Canario started there for the series opener. Cruz will also bat fifth again, which he's done for seven straight starts now.
Tommy Pham will stay in left field for the Pirates, but will bat second instead of leadoff. This is his first time batting second in 2025.
The Pirates will keep the rest of the same infield, with Ke'Bryan Hayes staying at third base and sixth in the batting order, Nick Gonzales playing second base and batting fourth and Isiah Kiner-Falefa continuing on at shortstop and batting ninth.
Henry Davis will also stay at catcher for the second straight game and bat eighth for the Pirates.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller makes his 19th start of the season for the Pirates. He is coming off of one of his performances of 2025, as he threw seven scoreless innings and posted seven strikeouts in the 5-0 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on July 2
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Kansas City Royals
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Tommy Pham
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
RF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates