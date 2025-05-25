Oneil Cruz Lives Up to Young Pirates Fan's Deal
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz has had an incredible series against the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, and even came throught for a young fan's request.
Cruz faced Brewers left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score tied 1-1, two outs and Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on second base.
He took an 80.1 mph sweeper from Alexander on the second pitch of the at-bat and hit it 114.3 mph out to center field. This scored Kiner-Falefa for the go-ahead run, but Cruz also displayed his speed, making it to third base for a triple, his first of the season.
Cruz went over to an usher close to the Pirates dugout and handed a bat, that they gave to a young Pirates fan.
Hannah Mears of SportsNet Pittsburgh interviewed the young fan, named John Block. Block said that he went down to the field around the fifth or sixth inning and said he and Cruz made a deal that Cruz would give him his bat if he got a hit. Since Cruz hit a triple, he gave the bat afterwards to Block, who noted the heaviness of it.
Cruz had one of his best games of the season the game prior vs. the Brewers on May 23. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning, 117.3 mph, his hardest hit home run of his career, giving the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
He then hit another home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, tying the game up at 4-4 and marking his first multi-home run game in his career.
That second home run proved crucial, as the Pirates went on and won 6-5 in the 10th inning on a walk-off wild pitch.
Cruz has slashed .236/.361/.478 for an OPS of .839, with 37 hits, six doubles, 10 home runs, 22 RBIs, 30 walks to 59 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases, which ranks second in the MLB.
He has five hits in 12 at-bats against the Brewers this series, as he is regaining health from back pain, that caused him to miss four games and saw him struggle vs. the Philadelphia Phillies last weekend, going 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts.
