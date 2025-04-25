Pirates Make Multiple Changes for Paul Skenes vs. Dodgers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few changes ahead of their series opener vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.
Paul Skenes makes his sixth start of the season, facing off against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST.
Skenes is 2-2 over his first five starts, with a 2.87 ERA over 31.1 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts to four walks and an opposing batting average of .186.
Enmanuel Valdez returns to first base, taking over for rookie Matt Gorski, who homered in his MLB debut. Valdez has started nine of the past 11 games at first base, as Endy Rodríguez has spent time on the Injured List.
Tommy Pham will also return to left field, coming in for Alexander Canario, and will hit sixth in the lineup.
The MLB suspended Pham for one game and fined him for 'inappropriate actions towards fans', but Pham appealed the decision, so he is available until a decision is made on his appeal.
Adam Frazier returns to second base, coming in for Jared Triolo, and will hit seventh in the lineup. Frazier has started six of the past seven bases at second base and has an eight game hitting streak.
Henry Davis will take over at catcher and hit ninth in the lineup. Davis caught for Skenes in his last start vs. the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 19 and came in early on for Rodríguez on April 14 vs. the Washington Nationals, also at home.
The Pirates will keep the same lineup through the first three batters, with Oneil Cruz at center field and leadoff, Bryan Reynolds in right field and second and Andrew McCutchen at designated hitter and third in the lineup.
Ke'Bryan Hayes also stays on at third base for the third straight game and will hit fifth in the lineup. Isiah Kiner-Falefa continues on at shortstop and will ninth in the batting order, once again.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
1B Enmanuel Valdez
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
LF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
C Henry Davis
