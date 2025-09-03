Pirates Get Massive Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes News
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates received huge news on Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani ahead of the second game in their three-game series at PNC Park.
The Dodgers had Ohtani, a right-handed pitcher, scheduled for the start vs. the Pirates on Sept. 3, but he is now no longer starting. Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan will now start for the Dodgers, taking on Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft.
While Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn't confirm a starter for the series finale on Sept. 4, Ohtani could still pitch in that matchup and would take on Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes, who is scheduled for that contest.
This would pit the 2024 National League MVP against the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year for the first time as opposing pitchers.
Skenes and Ohtani have faced off in three different games in their careers, with Ohtani serving as designated hitter for the Dodgers.
The two faced off most recently at Dodgers Stadium on April 25, where Ohtani had no hits in three at-bats and Skenes struck him out on a sensational curveball. Skenes had a great outing vs. the Dodgers, not allowing a run over 6.1 innings and throwing nine strikeouts in the 3-0 win.
Skenes and Ohtani battled in two games last season, with the first meeting on June 5, 2024 at PNC Park and then on Aug. 10, 2024 at Dodgers Stadium.
He struck out Ohtani in the first at-bat, then gave up a two-run home run on an 100.1 mph fastball, that Ohtani sent out 415 feet over the center field wall. Skenes still took home the win in the 10-6 victory, even though he gave up a single to Ohtani in the final at-bat against him.
Skenes struck out Ohtani twice in the second meeting of 2024, keeping him hitless in three at-bats in the 4-1 loss.
The Pirates pitcher had nothing but great things to say about Ohtani before the 2025 season, naming Ohtani the best player in the MLB.
"Growing up an Angels fan, I'm really partial to [Shohei] Ohtani," Skenes said. "I don't think I'm as much of a fan anymore, but I think it's hard to deny, in my opinion, that he's the best player in the sport. He might've been the best player in the sport last year without even pitching. So he's going to start pitching again this year and it's exciting to watch."
Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract, the largest in MLB history at the time, ahead of the 2024 season, but didn't pitch that campaign, due to his elbow injury and surgery in 2023.
He made his pitching return on June 6 and has made 11 starts, with a 1-1 record, a 4.18 ERA over 32.1 innings pitched, 44 strikeouts to seven walks, a .256 opposing batting average and a 1.21 WHIP.
Ohtani pitched vs. the Pirates on July, 21, 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels at Angels Stadium. He struggled in that outing, giving up five earned runs and four home runs, with catcher Henry Davis hitting two home runs, and both center fielder Jack Suwinski and designated hitter Ji Man Choi hitting one each.
Skenes comes into this matchup as one of the best pitchers in baseball this season and the frontrunner for the 2025 NL Cy Young Award.
He has the lowest ERA (2.05), fifth lowest WHIP (0.95), sixth most strikeouts (187), tied for the sixth lowest opposing batting average (.198) and the eighth most innings pitched (167.0), as well as the eighth best K/BB and both the 11th best BB/9 and K/9.
Pirates and Dodgers fans, as well as baseball fans across the world, will hope to see both players go against each other on the mound for the first time, marking one of the most anticipated matchups all season.
