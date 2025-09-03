Pirates Prospect Named Breakout Star
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates prospect has had a great season, one that shocked people, as he came into 2025 as unheralded compared to his peers.
Edward Florentino has dominated with both the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates and the Single-A Bradenton Marauders in 2025. He has slashed .292/.404/.556 for an OPS of .960 in 81 games, 83 hits, 23 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, 48 walks to 76 strikeouts and 35 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He started at the FCL and slashed .347/.442/.642 for an OPS of 1.084 in 29 games, 33 hit in 95 at-bats, six doubles, two triples, six home runs, 23 RBIs, 16 walks to 22 strikeouts and six stolen bases on seven attempts.
Florentino earned his first player of the week honors with at the FCL for June 9-15, with a slash line of .471/.474/.882 for an OPS of 1.356 in five games, eight hits in 17 at-bats, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs and one walk to five strikeouts.
His play earned him recognition as the top MLB prospect in the Florida Complex League (FCL) by Rob Terranova of MLB.com.
The Pirates promoted Florentino to Single-A Bradenton on June 21, where he has dominated as well
The 18-year old has slashed .265/.384/.513 for an OPS of .897 in 52 games at Bradenton, with 50 hits in 189 at-bats, 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 31 walks to 51 strikeouts and 29 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
Florentino earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors from June 30 - July 6, slashing .348/.400/.870 for an OPS of 1.270, with eight hits in 23 at-bats, three doubles, three home runs, six RBIs, two walks to five strikeouts and three stolen bases.
He then earned Florida State League Player of the Month honors for July. He slashed .301/.433/.663 for an OPS of 1.096 in 23 games, with 25 hits in 83 at-bats, six doubles, eight home runs, 23 RBIs, 17 walks to 24 strikeouts and 16 stolen bases on 17 attempts.
His eight home runs and 23 RBIs ranked as the most in both the Florida State League and in Single-A. He was also the only player in the Florida State League and one of three in Single-A with both at least 15 walks and 10 extra bases hits.
Jim Callis of MLB.com picked Florentino as one of his players for the 2025 All-Breakout Prospect Team, honoring the best prospect surprises this season.
"Florentino flew under the radar in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League last year but that quickly changed during his U.S. debut this season," Callis wrote. "He has batted .296/.407/.564 with 16 homers and 35 steals in 80 games between Rookie ball and Single-A, displaying plus power with the possibility of more to come as he adds strength."
MLB Pipeline also added Florentino to their top 100 prospects list on Sept. 2 and has him as their fifth best prospect in the Pirates farm system. Baseball America already had Florentino in their top 100, placing him at 98th.
The Pirates signed Florentino for $395,000 on Jan. 15, 2024 and he spent the 2024 season with the Dominican Summer League (DSL) Pirates Gold team. He slashed .260/.432/.459 for an OPS of .891, with 38 hits in 146 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 28 RBIs, 38 walks to 36 strikeouts and eight stolen bases on 10 attempts.
Florentino earned DSL Mid-Season All-Star honors for his play, slashing .280;/450/.540 for an OPS of .990 at that point in the 2024 campaign.
Pirates fans will hope that Florentino continues his great play and rises up the prospect rankings over the next few years before his eventual promotion to the MLB.
