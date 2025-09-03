Pirates Prospect Named Breakout Star

Flor Sprouts Another Honor! 🌷 Edward Florentino Earns FSL Player of the Month for July!



Florentino batted .301/.433/.663 and led the league in runs (20), HR (8), RBI (23), total bases (55), stolen bases (16), slugging percentage (.663) and OPS (1.096).



Congrats, Edward! pic.twitter.com/OBJNcCqGaT