Pirates Honor First MLB All-Minority Lineup
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates honored one of their former lineups, which made history in breaking racial barriers.
The Pirates fielded the first ever all-minority lineup in MLB history on Sept. 1, 1971 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Three Rivers Stadium, which included all Black and Latino players.
Right-hander Dock Ellis was the starting pitcher, Manny Sanguillen played catcher, Al Oliver played first base, Rennie Stennett played second base, Dave Cash played third base, Jackie Hernandez featured at shortstop, Willie Stargell played in left field, Gene Clines played in center field and Roberto Clemente played in right field, completing the historic lineup.
The Pirates, along with local and state officials, plus the Heinz History Center, unveiled a new historical marker honoring the lineup on West General Robinson Street on the North Shore, on the old site of Three Rivers Stadium.
Only three of the players from the lineup are still alive in Sanguillen, Oliver and Cash, with all three attending the ceremony in Pittsburgh.
Both Sanguillen and Oliver are in the Pirates Hall of Fame, with Sanguillen going in 2024 and Oliver going in 2025. Both Clemente and Stargell in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, as well as the Pirates Hall of Fame.
The Pirates had an excellent season in 1971, finishing 97-65, winning the National League East Division, seven ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals. They also beat the San Francisco Giants in four games in the NLCS and then outlasted the Baltimore Orioles in seven games for their fourth World Series title.
Clemente won World Series MVP in 1971, hitting .414 with 12 hits in 29 at-bats and also hit the decisive solo home run in the 2-1 win in Game 7 in Baltimore.
He also won a Gold Glove Award, his 11th consecutive, and also made his 14th All-Star Game.
The Pirates also honored the 50th anniversary of Clemente's debut, April 17, 1955, also on April 17 vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park and unveiled a marker for his 3000th hit on Sept. 30, 1972 at Three Rivers Stadium.
Stargell excelled in 1971, leading the MLB with 48 home runs, starting in the All-Star Game as well. Ellis also started for the NL in the All-Star Game and Sanguillen joined in as well, marking four Pirates in the prestigious event.
Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh, who made the first all-minority lineup in MLB history, also served as the manager for the NL in the All-Star Game and won his second World Series in charge of the team.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates