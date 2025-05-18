Pirates Get Brutal News on Jared Jones Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates got some pretty bad news on pitcher Jared Jones. According to Pittsburgh Baseball Now's John Perrotto, the ace is all but done for the season and likely next as he's most likely going to have Tommy John surgery on his elbow.
"The sources said on Sunday that doctors told Jones he will need the procedure and 'it’s all but a done deal' that it will be performed soon," Perrotto writes.
Jones is now expected to miss this season and next season due to the surgery. The 23 year old has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, rehabbing a ulnar collateral strain. He pitched just 12 innings in four games during the Grapefruit League but was then shut down.
The Pirates second round selection in 2020 went 6-8 last season in the MLB, starting 22 games and finishing with a 4.14 ERA.
Jones initially tried to rehab the injury to avoid surgery, but with nothing changing, it appears Pittsburgh will close the door on hope Jones returns. And now, he entire a length of time where he'll be fighting to get back on the mound, re-joining Paul Skenes as one of the Pirates young, developmental pieces in the rotation.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that Jones will meet with Dr. Keith Meister on May 20 and that, currently, nothing has been decided, but surgery is an option for him.
