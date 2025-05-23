Pirates Named Potential Early Seller
With the MLB trade deadline still over two months away, the Pittsburgh Pirates find themselves among the teams that could accelerate the summer trade market. Sitting at 17-34, the Pirates are firmly in last place in the NL Central, 13.5 games out of first, and own a -68 run differential—putting them in clear sell-mode territory.
On Friday, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand identified the Pirates as one of six teams that could potentially jump-start the trade market with an early move. Looking at Pittsburgh's situation from an unbiased point of view — it's hard to argue with him.
General Manager Ben Cherington already dispelled any notion that phenom starting pitcher Paul Skenes could be traded this year. So while no blockbuster moves are expected from Pittsburgh, the club does have several players who could attract interest from contenders.
The bullpen, in particular, may be a focal point for potential trade discussions. Right-hander Dennis Santana has been a bright spot, posting a 1.77 ERA with five saves in 21 appearances. His affordable $1.4 million salary and an additional year of arbitration control make him an appealing target.
Closer David Bednar, a two-time All-Star, has rebounded after a rough start to the season that included a brief demotion to Triple-A. With a $5.9 million salary and another year of team control, he could be a sought-after arm if Pittsburgh shops him. However, hard to envision a solid return for Bednar unless he pitches lights out from now until the deadline.
According to Feinsand, left-hander Caleb Ferguson, an impending free agent making $3 million this season, may also be on the move. The 28-year-old has thrown 21 innings this season, with 15 strikeouts and a 4.22 ERA.
Given that the Pirates have one of the deepest stables of young starting pitchers in baseball, it would not be a surprise to see a rotation member get dealt.
Top prospect Bubba Chandler should be in the rotation by the end of June, which pushes one starter out of that role. It remains to be seen if Mike Burrows, called up for his first career start on Thursday, will consistently pitch effectively at the big league level. So his spot is more of a question mark. But it is likely that the Pirates will keep giving him opportunities, especially given his team-friendly, rookie contract.
That leaves six starting pitchers for five spots, and the Pirates have not expressed any interest in a six-man rotation. There's a seemingly obvious choice of who could get dealt, and this player has seen his name floated around in trade talks since late April.
Feinsand wisely pointed out that Andrew Heaney could serve as a cost-effective rotation upgrade for contenders. The left-hander has been solid this year, sporting a 3-3 record with a 2.91 ERA over 10 starts. On an expiring one-year, $5.25 million deal, he represents a low-risk rental option.
On April 23, the 33-year-old Heaney recorded his 1,100th career strikeout. Achieved during the 12th season of his career, the milestone is a symbol of pitching consistency that Heaney has shown at the big league level.
While the Pirates aren’t expected to command headline-grabbing returns, their early-season struggles could make them one of the first teams to engage in trade talks — especially if contenders look to address needs sooner rather than later.
