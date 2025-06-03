Pirates Infielder Makes First Start Since Injury
The Pittsburgh Pirates are welcoming infielder Nick Gonzales back to the lineup for tonight's series opener against the Houston Astros at PNC Park.
The Pirates announced this afternoon that they ended the rehab assignment of Gonzales and reinstated him from the 60-day Injured List. They also assigned the contract of infielder/outfielder Nick Solak to Triple-A Indianapolis, making room for Gonzales on the 40-man and 26-man rosters.
Gonzales suffered an injury during a two-run home run he hit vs. the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Opening Day on March 27, which forced him out of the game.
He suffered a non-displaced fracture of the left ankle, which came from Spring Training, where he fouled two foul balls of his left ankle vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on March 19.
Gonzales went on the 10-Day Injured List on March 28, with Enmanuel Valdez coming up as infielder depth.
The Pirates then sent Gonzales on a rehab assignment on May 16 with Indianapolis. He played in nine games, slashing .194/.211/.250 for an OPS of .461, with seven hits in 36 at-bats, a triple, an RBI, zero walks to 11 strikeouts, while starting four games each at shortstop and second base.
Gonzalez will start at second base for the Pirates, replacing veteran Adam Frazier, and marking his first appearance since he came off the Injured List. He will also hit sixth in the lineup.
Alexander Canario will replace left fielder Tommy Pham and hit fifth in the batting order, directly before Gonzales.
Catcher Henry Davis will bat sixth.
Ke'Bryan Hayes will man third base as usual. He will bat eighth in the order, a spot that he has been placed in more often as his offensive struggles continue.
The Pirates keep the same four batters at the top of the lineup in the same positions. Oneil Cruz leads off and plays in center field, Andrew McCutchen bats second and serves as the designated hitter, Bryan Reynolds continues in right field and hits third, while Spencer Horwtiz stays at first base and hits fourth.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa will also bat ninth in the lineup and stay at shortstop.
Pittsburgh's ace, Paul Skenes, makes his 12th start of the season for the Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Houston Astros (6/3/2025)
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
LF Alexander Canario
2B Nick Gonzales
C Henry Davis
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
