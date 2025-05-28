Pirates Make Lineup Changes for Paul Skenes' Start
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a few changes to their lineup, as Paul Skenes starts in the series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
Oneil Cruz is back in center field after serving as the designated hitter in the 9-6 comeback win over the Diamondbacks on May 27. He also stays in the leadoff spot.
Andrew McCutchen returns to designated hitter after having the day off and Cruz take his place. He will also hit second in the batting order once again.
Henry Davis takes over at catcher for the seventh straight Skenes' start. It is also his highest spot in the batting order this season for the Pirates at sixth, after previously batting ninth.
Davis came in the previous game for Joey Bart, who left with nausea due to a potential concussion. He had a great game for the Pirates, hitting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning and a leadoff double in the top of the eighth inning, eventually scoring in the comeback victory.
Alexander Canario will head back to left field after playing in center field in Cruz's place and Tommy Pham will head to the dugout. Canario will also bat fourth in the batting order, the second time he's hit that high for the Pirates this season.
Jared Triolo comes in at second base for Adam Frazier and will hit ninth in the lineup for the Pirates.
Bryan Reynolds and Spencer Horwitz both stay at right field and first base, respectively, but will also drop down in the lineup. Reynolds moves down one spot to third and Horwitz goes down two spots to fifth.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Isiah Kiner-Falefa both stay at third base and shortstop and move up one spot in the lineup to seventh and eighth, respectively.
Skenes makes his 11th start of the season for the Pirates. He has a 3-5 record, a 2.36 ERA over 68.2 innings pitched, 70 strikeouts to 18 walks, a .190 opposing batting average and a 0.95 WHIP.
FIrst pitch is set for 3:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks
- CF Oneil Cruz
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- LF Alexander Canario
- 1B Spencer Horwitz
- C Henry Davis
- 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 2B Jared Triolo
