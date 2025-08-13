Pirates' Oneil Cruz Leaves Game With Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates lost one of their most important players in their latest outing after an injury.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski after diving for a ball hit from Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz in the bottom of the fourth inning at American Family Field.
Cruz went first with the dive and then Suwinski came in, as Cruz hit his face right into Suwinski's chest. He stayed in the game, but then Tommy Pham came in and pinch-hit for him in the top of the sixth inning, ending his outing.
The Pirates announced that they took Cruz out of the game and the club's medical staff is evaluating him for a head injury. They also announced they will provide an update as new information becomes available.
Cruz has dealt with some injury issues this season, but nothing major. He most recently left a game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12, after limping following hitting a single. He left the game and didn't start on July 13, but would return that game as a pinch-hitter.
He also made a steal attempt late vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10, but didn't slide head first normally and pulled up, ending up dealing with lower back discomfort and departing the game.
Cruz missed the next four games, but returned vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
He has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .207/.304/.398 for an OPS of .702, with 81 hits in 392 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, a team-high 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, 54 walks to 145 strikeouts and 34 stolen bases on 38 attempts.
Cruz still has had great moments, including a franchise best performance in the Home Run Derby, becoming the first Pirates player that made it to the second round.
He also hit the hardest home run in the Statcast era (since 2015) at 122.9 mph off of Milwaukee Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Logan Henderson, which went 432 feet over the right field wall and into the Allegheny River near PNC Park.
Cruz has had some difficult moments in center field, such as his fielding blunder vs. the Texas Rangers at PNC Park on June 20, but also great ones, including a 105.2 mph throw vs. the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 6, the second fastest throw from an outfielder in the Statcast era.
The Pirates, if Cruz is out injured, have outfielders in Pham, Suwinski, Andrew McCutchen, Bryan Reynolds, Alexander Canario and utility man Liover Peguero.
