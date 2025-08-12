Pirates' Konnor Griffin Bats Way to Weekly Honors
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has excelled throughout the 2025 season, but his performances last week were some of his best in the campaign.
MLB Pipeline announced their Team of the Week, featuring the best performing prospects in baseball, and put Griffin at shortstop.
Griffin slashed .357/.424/.714 for an OPS of 1.139 over six games, with 10 hits in 28 at-bats, a double, three home runs, 11 RBIs, four walks to six strikeouts and three stolen bases on four attempts.
He and the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers dominated in their six-game road series with the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, winning five of the games and finishing with a run-differential of 54-19.
Griffin hit three home runs, after just hitting one in July, coming in three of the first four games of the series, with all of them proving crucial in the victories.
His first came in the series opener on Aug. 5, a three-run home run in a 6-5 victory, his second on Aug. 7, a two-run home run in a 7-5 victory, and then his third came on Aug. 8, another three-run home run in a blowout 9-0 victory.
Griffin also had three hits on Aug. 6, including a RBI-double that tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, then scored off another double for the go-ahead run in the 3-2 win.
His best game was on Aug. 10, a 27-4 blowout of Asheville, where Griffin had three hits in six at-bats, an RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs scored.
Griffin has excelled throughout the month of August so far, slashing .325/.429/.575 for an OPS of 1.004, with 13 hits in 40 at-bats, a double, three home runs, 12 RBIs, seven walks to 12 strikeouts and seven stolen bases on eight attempts.
He has done well with Greensboro since earning his promotion on June 10, slashing .324/.425/.526 for an OPS of .951 in 45 games, with 56 hits in 173 at-bats, 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 32 RBIs, 24 walks to 40 strikeouts and 27 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
Griffin had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
He earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with Double-A Altoona outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in baseball in their re-ranks, showing great faith in the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
