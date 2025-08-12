Pirates Top 2025 Draft Pick Earns High Prospect Ranking
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates took one of the best players in the 2025 MLB Draft, who is now amongst the best prospects in baseball.
Pittsburgh selected right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft out of out of Corona High School in Corona, Calif., 45 miles east of Los Angeles. Hernandez signed with Pittsburgh for $7.25 million, with the slot value at $7,558,600, making it an underslot signing of $308,600.
MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both re-ranked their top 100 prospects following the MLB Draft on Aug. 11 and each placed Hernandez at 27th overall.
Hernandez ranked fourth amongst all 2025 MLB Draft picks, according to MLB Pipeline, with Colorado Rockies shortstop Ethan Holliday (fourth overall) coming at 17th, Washington Nationals shortstop Eli Willits (first overall) at 18th and then Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Kade Andrerson (third overall) ranking 22nd overall.
He also ranks third best amongst Pirates prospects, behind shortstop Konnor Griffin, who ranks as the best prospect in baseball, and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler, who MLB Pipeline has seventh overall and Baseball America has 15th overall.
Hernandez just turned 19 years old and stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He throws four pitches, a fastball, a curveball and a changeup, his three best pitches, while also throwing a slider.
He dominated in his senior season in 2025, striking out 105 batters over 53.2 innings pitched, averaging almost two strikeouts per inning, while also posting a 0.39 ERA. He earned 2025 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year honors at the high school level for his performance.
Hernandez also didn't start his high school career until 2024, as he was homeschooled his first two seasons. He finished with a 9-0 record, a 0.62 ERA over 56 innings pitched and 73 strikeouts as a junior in 2024, while also batting .350, with eight home runs and a 1.080 OPS.
MLB Pipeline gave Hernandez scouting grades of 70 for his fastball, 60 for his curveball, 55 for his Slider, 60 for his changeup, 55 for his control and 55 overall.
This was the sixth first round MLB Draft pick for general manager Ben Cherington. This includes second baseman Nick Gonzales, the seventh overall pick in 2020 out of New Mexico State, and catcher Henry Davis, the first overall pick in 2021 out of Louisville, both of whom are at the MLB level.
It also features second baseman Termarr Johnson, the fourth overall pick in 2022 out of Mays High School in Atlanta, Ga., who is with Double-A Altoona, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes, the first overall pick in 2023 out of LSU, who earned his second All-Star nod, plus Griffin, the ninth overall pick in 2024 out of Jackson Prep School in Jackson, Miss., who is with High-A Greensboro.
Hernandez is currently with the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates, but it's unlikely he'll pitch much, if at all, the rest of 2025.
