Pirates' Paul Skenes Takes On Brewers Once Again
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes faces off against the Milwaukee Brewers yet again in 2025, as the two teams battle for the second time in a three-game series at American Family Field.
This marks the third start for Skenes against the Brewers this season, his fourth in his career and his third start in Milwaukke.
He struggled in his last outing vs. the Brewers, giving up four earned runs in the second inning and going just five innings, throwing 78 pitches in the 4-2 defeat at American Family Field on June 25.
Skenes made his first start of the season vs. Milwaukee on May 23 at PNC Park, where he had a strong showing, giving up just four hits, two walks and an earned run, while posting eight strikeouts over six innings in a no decision. Pittsburgh went on and won 6-5 in extra innings.
His first ever start vs. the Brewers came on July 11, 2024 on the road, where he had a no-hitter through seven innings, walking and hitting a batter, while tying his career-high of 11 strikeouts in the 1-0 win.
He made his 24th start of the season, ecplising the amount he made as a rookie in 2024, in his latest outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park. He gave up seven hits, but worked out of jams and threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in the 7-0 win in the series opener on Aug. 7.
Skenes has a 7-8 record in 2025, with a 1.94 ERA over 144.0 innings pitched, 162 strikeouts to 34 walks, .192 opposing batting average and a 0.93 WHIP.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, tied for the lowest opposing batting average, fourth lowest WHIP, sixth most strikeouts and tied for the ninth most innings pitched.
The Pirates lineup changes back to its regular outfit, as they face right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta, after battling left-handed pitcher José Quintana last game.
Spencer Horwitz comes back in at first base and leads off, taking over from Liover Peguero, Oneil Cruz returns at center field and bats fourth, with Alexander Canario headed back to the dugout, and Jack Suwinski is back in the lineup, playing left field in place of Tommy Pham and batting sixth.
Henry Davis is the only other substitution, taking over at catcher for Joey Bart, while batting eighth. This marks his 21st consecutive start with Skenes on the mound.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base, but will bat second instead of fourth, Jared Triolo continues on at shortstop, but moves up one spot to seventh in the lineup and Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at third base and ninth in the batting order, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and third in the lineup, while Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and fifth in the lineup, completing the Pirates lineup.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Milwaukee Brewers
1B Spencer Horwitz
2B Nick Gonzales
RF Bryan Reynolds
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
