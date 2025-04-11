Pirates Outfielder Misses Second Straight Start
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder is not in the starting lineup for the second straight game as they start their weekend series.
Oneil Cruz will miss his second straight start for the Pirates as they face the Cincinnati Reds in their series opener at Great American Ball Park on April 11.
Cruz didn't play in the series finale vs. the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 at PNC Park, a 2-1 win in 13 innings.
He got hit on his finger during an at-bat the game prior vs. the Cardinals and is still out for this one. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said following last game that he could've played defense or served as a pinch-runner, but that he can't hit.
Jack Suwinski will stay in Cruz's place at center field, but won't leadoff for the Pirates, moving to sixth in the lineup.
Enmanuel Valdez will play second base for the first time this season and leadoff. He previously started five games this season at first base and serves as the sixth different leadoff batter for the Pirates in 14 games.
Adam Frazier will move into right field, playing in the outfield for the first time this season, after starting nine games at second base. He will hit eighth in the lineup.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back starting at shortstop after the Pirates had rookie Tsung-Che Cheng in his place last time out, which was the first game he didn't start at shortstop for the Pirates this season.
Bryan Reynolds continues on at designated hitter, as he has a teres major muscle strain, which is keeping him from fielding. He will also stay at second base.
Joey Bart continues on at catcher and third in the lineup and Endy Rodríguez is still at first base, but will hit fourth in the lineup, the highest he's done so far this season.
Ke'Bryan Hayes and Tommy Pham will stay at third base and left field, respectively, with Hayes hitting fifth and Pham hitting seventh in the lineup.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his third start of the season and will look for his first win as well. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the St. Louis Cardinals
2B Enmanuel Valdez
DH Bryan Reynolds
C Joey Bart
1B Endy Rodríguez
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
CF Jack Suwinski
LF Tommy Pham
RF Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
