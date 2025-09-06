Pirates' Paul Skenes Continues Making MLB History
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes had another sensational outing and continues his historic MLB career.
Skenes threw six scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and a walk, while posting eight strikeouts over 94 pitches vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park on Sept. 4, earning a win in the 5-3 victory.
This performance dropped his ERA to 1.98 on the season, but also to 1.97 in his career. That marks the lowest for any pitcher in MLB history since the start of the liveball era (since 1920).
Skenes previously dropped his ERA to an MLB historic low of 2.01 after his 51st start, giving up just one earned run over six innings in the 4-2 win against the Boston Red Sox in the series opener at Fenway Park on Aug. 31.
His had a 2.02 ERA over 50 starts, which ranked as the second lowest ERA at that mark in MLB history since the beginning of the liveball era, just behind Vida Blue, who had a 2.01 ERA with the Oakland Athletics (1969-71).
Skenes has made PNC Park a place opposing batters hate playing in, with a 6-4 record over 14 starts, a 1.54 ERA over 87.2 innings pitched, 93 strikeouts to 15 walks, a .182 opposing batting average and a 0.82 WHIP.
He has dominated in his last eight starts at home, with a 5-0 record and a 0.36 ERA, allowing two earned runs vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 18.
Those runs ended a 30.1 inning scoreless streak and a 33.1 inning streak without giving up an earned run at home, last doing so vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on June 8 and vs. the Houston Astros on June 3, respectively.
Skenes has had a sensational season overall in 2025, now with a 10-9 record over 29 starts, a 1.98 ERA over 173.0 innings pitched, 195 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .195 opposing batting average and a 0.94 WHIP, plus a 10.14 K/9, a 2.03 BB/9 and a 5.00 K/BB.
He ranks amongst the best pitchers in baseball, with the lowest ERA, ranking tied for the third most strikeouts, tied for the fourth most innings pitched, the fourth lowest WHIP and the fifth lowest opposing batting average, plus the sixth best K/BB, the ninth best K/9 and the 11th best BB/9.
Skenes also is making a great case for the National League Cy Young Award, with the lowest ERA, tied for the most strikeouts, the second lowest WHIP, third lowest opposing batting average and the third most innings pitched in the NL.
He had an incredible rookie season, with an 11-3 record in 23 starts, a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
Skenes won the NL Rookie of the Year, the first Pirates player to do since Jason Bay in 2004, and finished third in NL Cy Young Voting.
If Skenes continues his great play through the last month of the season, he'll continue setting MLB records and likely get that first NL Cy Young.
