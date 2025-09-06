Pirates Send Rookie Reliever Back to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates sent a rookie pitcher back down to the minor leagues, aftre recently bringing him back to the MLB.
The Pirates announced that they optioned right-handed pitcher Cam Sanders to Triple-A Indianapolis, after they activated right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas from the Major League Bereavement/Family Medical Emergency List on Sept. 5.
Sanders re-joined the Pirates on Sept. 1, after they recalled him from Indianapolis as one of two additions to the team with the 28-man roster in September.
He didn't make any appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates, as they swept the Los Angeles Dodgers at home, Sept. 2-4.
Sanders most recently spent the past 18 days at Triple-A before his recent call-up, making five appearances, with a 4.76 ERA over 5.2 innings pitched, eight strikeouts to four walks, two home runs allowed and a .227 opposing batting average.
He joined the Pirates on Aug. 5, as they selected his contract, optioning right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to Indianapolis, making room on the 26-man MLB roster. They also designated left-handed relief pitcher Génesis Cabrera for assignment, the day prior, which gave Sanders a spot on the 40-man roster.
Sanders made his MLB debut that same day, throwing two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and posting two strikeouts against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park in the 8-1 defeat.
He then threw a scoreless inning in back-to-back appearances vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7 and Aug. 9, giving up one hit and striking out a batter.
Sanders struggled massively in his third outing vs. the Reds in the series finale on Aug. 10. He gave up a three-run home run and then loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning. Two more runs came across when fellow right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for him, as he allowed five earned runs in the 14-8 defeat.
He made his last appearance with the Pirates in the series finale vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 13.
Sanders faced a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the seventh inning and forced left fielder Isaac Collins to fly out, but walked catcher Wilson Contreras and then gave up a single to designated hitter Christian Yelich, which brought home three runs for the Brewers in the 12-5 defeat, securing a series sweep defeat for the Pirates.
The Pirates optioned Sanders to Indianapolis on Aug. 14, with left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk taking his place.
Sanders finished his first stint with the Pirates with five earned runs allowed over five innings pitched and five appearances for a 9.00 ERA, with four strikeouts to four walks.
He signed with the Pirates in the offseason and started out with Double-A Altoona, where he had a 2-0 record in 18 appearances, a 1.90 ERA over 23.2 innings pitched, nine saves in 10 opportunities, 26 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .154 opposing batting average and a 1.06 WHIP.
The Pirates then assigned Sanders to Indianapolis on June 10, where he had a 2-1 record over 15 outings, six holds, two saves in two opportunities, a 1.93 ERA over 18.2 innings pitched, 25 strikeouts to seven walks, a .145 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.
Pittsburgh now has a bullpen consisting of right-handers in Mike Burrows, Bubba Chandler, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Dauri Moreta, Carmen Mlodzinski, Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez and Dennis Santana, plus Sisk.
