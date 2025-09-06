Pirates Prospect Earns Monthly Honors
PITTSBURGH — A recently acquired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect had an incredible August, earning recognition for his great play.
Greensboro Grasshoppers first baseman Callan Moss earned South Atlantic League Player of the Month honors for his play in August.
Moss slashed .383/.442/.649 for an OPS of 1.091 in 24 games in August at High-A, with 36 hits in 94 at-bats, seven doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and seven walks to 22 strikeouts.
He had four three-hit games, the most for him in a game in August, scored RBIs in 13 games, while posting 21 hits in 24 games and in 13 consecutive contests to end the month.
Moss had a month-high three RBIs in the 27-4 win over the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, one of six players with multiple RBIs. He also had two RBIs in each of the previous two games vs. Asheville.
He is one of two Pirates prospects that earned monthly honors, with outfielder Edward Florentino doing so for Single-A Bradenton in July.
The Pirates acquired Moss in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on July 31, ahead of the deadline, sending left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter the other way. The Pirates also got left-handed relief pitcherEvan Sisk in the deal.
Moss has slashed .363/.440/.608 for an OPS of 1.048 in 27 games with Greensboro, with 37 hits in 102 at-bats, seven doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 11 walks to 24 strikeouts.
His play has put Greensboro in prime position for a South Altantic League North Division Title for the second half of the season, which would earn them a spot in the playoffs. They have a 42-20 record, 1.5 games ahead of Hudson Valley.
Moss previously played with the Quad City River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Royals, before joining the Pirates organization.
He slashed .270/.372/.418 for an OPS of .790 in 92 games, with 89 hits, 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 70 RBIs and 53 walks to 87 strikeouts.
Moss played for Seton Hall for his first two seasons in college, 2022 and 2023, then transferred to Division II program Saint Leo as a junior in 2024, where he batted .360/.473/.634 for an OPS of 1.107 in 48 games
He played with the Danville Otterbots in the Appalachian League that summer, slashing .371/.531/.724 for an OPS 1.254 in 33 games. His play helped Danville win the Appalachian League as well that season.
While no MLB team took Moss in the 2024 MLB Draft, that performance with Danville earned him a minor league contract with the Royals, who signed him on Aug. 6.
He spent the rest of 2024 with Single-A Columbia, where he slashed .339/.488/.452 for an OPS of .940 in 22 games, with 21 hits in 62 at-bats, one double, two home runs, seven RBIs and 18 walks to 12 strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline doesn't rank Moss on the top 30 Pirates prospects list, but his great play will likely earn him a spot in the next re-ranking.
